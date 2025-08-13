San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

August 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host 26 promotional and theme nights, including seven giveaway items, during the 2025-26 season. The Gulls kick off their 10-Year Anniversary Celebration of AHL hockey in San Diego with the Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. the Henderson Silver Knights, with fans in attendance receiving a Gulls rally towel and light-up wristband.

The 2025-26 season will feature eight 10-Year Anniversary Celebration nights, celebrating the Gulls return to San Diego for AHL hockey back in 2015-16. Celebration nights include Oct. 18, Nov. 19, Nov. 28, Jan. 7, Feb. 25, March 14, April 1 and April 18.

Other promotional nights on the 2025-26 schedule include Healthcare Industry Night (Nov. 7), Punk Rock Night (Nov. 14), Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 15), Black Friday (Nov. 28), Educator Appreciation Night (Dec. 5), Karaoke Night (Dec. 12), Winter Wonderland & Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 13), 90s Night (Jan. 2), Gulls Fight Cancer Night (Jan. 16), Native American Heritage Night (Jan. 17), Star Wars Night (Jan. 31), Women in Sports Night (Feb. 4), Gulls Global Games (Feb. 14), First Responders Night (March 6), Aloha Night (March 7), College Night (March 13), Pride Night (March 20), Youth Sports & Gulliver's Kids Club Day (March 22), Mexican Heritage Night (April 3), and Fan Appreciation Night (April 18).

The Gulls will show their support for numerous community partners across San Diego, beginning with its annual Winter Wonderland & Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 13, with all collected plush toys donated to local non-profits. On Jan. 16, the Gulls will host Gulls Fight Cancer to promote cancer research and awareness. San Diego will also host Healthcare Industry Night (Nov. 7), Educator Appreciation Night (Dec. 5) and First Responders Night (March 6) to recognize those who enrich the San Diego community.

San Diego's promotional schedule includes a five-game Friday Night Concert Series brought to you by Viejas Casino & Resort, which will feature live music in the Pechanga Arena San Diego seating bowl. The Friday Night Concert Series begins with Punk Rock Night on Nov. 14, followed by Karaoke Night (Dec. 12), 90s Night (Jan. 2), College Night (March 13) and Mexican Heritage Night (April 3).

San Diego will wear five specialty jerseys in 2025-26 for Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 15), Native American Heritage Night (Jan. 17), Star Wars Night (Jan. 31), Gulls Global Games (Feb. 14) and Aloha Night (March 7).

The giveaway schedule will continue with a Gulls trapper hat on Dec. 13, a Native American hat brought to you by Viejas Casino & Resort on Jan. 17, a USA-themed Gulls t-shirt hoodie on Feb. 14, a Gulls aloha shirt on March 7 and a Gulls sandless beach towel brought to you by Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air on April 18. All giveaways will be limited to the first 8,000 fans in attendance.

The promotional schedule will conclude with Fan Appreciation Night & 10-Year Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, April 18, continuing a Gulls tradition of inviting a group of fans for a "Jersey Off Their Backs" presentation at the end of the game.

The 2025-26 season schedule will see six themed pregame tailgates, held two hours prior to puck drop select evenings in front of the box office on the north side of Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls will hold pregame tailgates Oct. 18 (Homer Opener), Dec. 13 (Winter Wonderland & Teddy Bear Toss), Jan. 17 (Native American Heritage Night), Jan. 31 (Star Wars Night), Feb. 14 (Gulls Global Games), and March 7 (Aloha Night). Each tailgate will feature food and drink specials, street hockey, photos with Gulliver, and interactive games for fans of all ages.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $614 per seat for the 2025-26 season (includes all taxes and fees). Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets.

Gulls fans can secure their seat to their favorite promotional nights with a customizable Gulls Mini Plan. Packages include a 12-Game Pick 'Em Plan, an Eight-Ticket Flex Plan, a Six-Game Swag Pack or a Rock the Rink Six-Pack. Fans can visit SanDiegoGulls.com/MiniPlans for more information and to reserve their seats for the 2025-26 season.

Gulls group experiences are the best way to enjoy a night out with family and friends, entertain clients or host a team outing. Every group receives unique benefits including reduced ticket pricing, priority for premium games, scoreboard recognition, reserved group seating, and special discounts for Gulls hats and scarves. Fans can organize their group outing today by visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GroupTickets.

Individual tickets to all regular season Gulls games at Pechanga Arena San Diego will go on sale later this summer.

Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information. Additional promotional nights and giveaways may be announced throughout the season.

Below is the Gulls 2025-26 promotional Schedule:

DATE OPPONENT PROMOTION/THEME Saturday, Oct. 18 Henderson Home Opener 10-Year Anniversary Celebration Gulls Rally Towel, Light-up Wristband Giveaway

Friday, Nov. 7 Ontario Healthcare Industry Night

Friday, Nov. 14 Bakersfield Punk Rock Night Friday Night Concert Series brought to you by Viejas Casino & Resort

Saturday, Nov. 15 Abbotsford Military Appreciation Night Specialty Jersey

Wednesday, Nov. 19 San Jose 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Friday, Nov. 28 Coachella Valley Black Friday 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Friday, Dec. 5 Texas Educator Appreciation Night

Friday, Dec. 12 Henderson Karaoke Night Friday Night Concert Series brought to you by Viejas Casino & Resort

Saturday, Dec. 13 Henderson Winter Wonderland & Teddy Bear Toss Gulls Trapper Hat Giveaway

Friday, Jan. 2 Coachella Valley 90's Night Friday Night Concert Series brought to you by Viejas Casino & Resort

Wednesday, Jan. 7 San Jose 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Friday, Jan. 16 Abbotsford Gulls Fight Cancer Night

Saturday, Jan. 17 Coachella Valley Native American Heritage Night Native American Hat giveaway brought to you by Viejas Casino & Resort Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Jan. 31 Ontario Star Wars Night Specialty Jersey

Wednesday, Feb. 4 Henderson Women In Sports Night

Saturday, Feb. 14 Bakersfield Gulls Global Games USA Gulls T-Shirt Hoodie Giveaway

Wednesday, Feb. 25 Tucson 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Friday, March 6 Rockford First Responders Night

Saturday, March 7 Rockford Aloha Night Gulls Aloha Shirt Giveaway

Friday, March 13 Colorado College Night feat. EDM music Friday Night Concert Series brought to you by Viejas Casino & Resort

Saturday, March 14 Colorado 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Friday, March 20 Bakersfield Pride Night

Sunday, March 22 Calgary Youth Sports & Gulliver's Kids Club Day

Wednesday, April 1 Tucson 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Friday, April 3 Bakersfield Mexican Heritage Night feat. Banda music Friday Night Concert Series brought to you by Viejas Casino & Resort

Saturday, April 18 Coachella Valley Fan Appreciation Night 10-Year Anniversary Celebration Gulls Sandless Beach Towel Giveaway brought to you by Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air







