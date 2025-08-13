American Hockey League Announces Changes to Hockey Operations Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today the following changes to the league's hockey operations staff:

Stephen Thomson has been promoted to Vice President, Hockey Operations. Thomson, who has been with the league office since 2022, will be responsible for overseeing the league's on-ice operations, including management of the AHL officiating program and the league's disciplinary process. He succeeds Hayley Moore, who has left the AHL for a position with Quartexx Management.

Jeff Jordan has been named Director, Hockey Operations and Central Registry. Jordan joins the league office after having been with the St. Louis Blues organization since 2019, most recently serving as manager of hockey operations for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. He takes over some of the responsibilities of Alison Izzi, who has accepted a clerkship in the National Hockey League's legal department.

Michael Demarin has been promoted to Senior Manager, Hockey Administration and Governance, and Shannon Chiras has been promoted to Manager, Hockey Operations. Both are entering their second season with the AHL.

