Senators and the City of Belleville Announce Extension of Lease Agreement

August 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators Owner Michael Andlauer and the City of Belleville are proud to announce a three-year lease extension, keeping the American Hockey League in the Friendly City through at least the 2029-2030 season.

The extended agreement means the Senators will continue to call the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre home, including priority use of the CAA Arena ice surface, dressing room, and team office facilities. The deal also includes a five-year option for the Senators to extend further, through to the end of the 2034-2035 campaign.

"It's great news for hockey fans around the Bay of Quinte," said Belleville Senators owner Michael Andlauer. "The connection between the City of Belleville and the Senators Hockey Club is truly a mutually beneficial one that will only continue to improve and prosper in the years to come. We are committed to seeing hockey thrive in this '613' market as well as being good corporate citizens in the community we serve - and Belleville plays an important role."

"The City of Belleville is thrilled to extend our partnership with the Belleville Senators," said Belleville Mayor Neil Ellis. "We are proud to be the home of the Senators and to continue to host them at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre for years to come. Since they arrived in 2017, their presence and involvement in our community has made a significant impact."

Since moving here in 2017-18, the Senators have taken pride in being part of this community and its rich hockey history. We are committed to continuing to make a positive impact on the region through our off-ice programming and fundraising initiatives, while providing the perfect place for the Bay of Quinte to come together on game days, to take in the action with friends and family.

The Senators begin their ninth American Hockey League season in Belleville on Saturday, October 11, 2025, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers). They will start the home portion of the campaign on Saturday, October 18, 2025, against the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Details on single-game tickets for 2025-26 will be announced in the coming weeks, but for now, Information on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more, can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2025

Senators and the City of Belleville Announce Extension of Lease Agreement - Belleville Senators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.