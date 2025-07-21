Bourgault Back with Senators on One-Year, Two-Way, NHL Extension

OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staois announced this past Saturday that the club has signed forward Xavier Bourgault to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Bourgault, 22, appeared in 61 games for the Senators' American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville in 2024-25, his first full season with the organization after signing a one-year, two-way NHL deal in 2024-25.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Bourgault is yet to make his NHL debut, but has dressed in 178 career AHL games, with the Bakersfield Condors and Belleville, collecting 80 points (33 goals, 47 assists) over three seasons.

Before turning pro, the L'Islet, Quebec native played 197 games over four seasons in the QMJHL with Shawinigan Cataractes, notching 206 points (96 goals, 110 assists), and winning a QMJHL title in 2021-22. Bourgault has also represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

