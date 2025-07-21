Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Theme Knight Schedule

July 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, July 21, their Theme Knight schedule for the 2025-26 season. Henderson's 36-game home schedule will feature 14 themed games. Select games will also feature themed jerseys.

The 2025-26 Theme Knight schedule will feature the return of fan favorites including Star Wars Knight and Lucky Launch, along with exciting new additions. For the first time ever, Henderson will host Knightmare on Ice, a Halloween themed game, and Lunar New Year Knight, celebrating the Year of the Horse.

Two eight-game partial ticket plans, the Lucky Plan and the Town Crier Plan, will go on-sale tomorrow, July 22. These partial plans, which are comprised of Theme and Promotional Knights, will be available for purchase at HendersonSilverKnights.com under the ticket tab starting at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

2025-26 HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS THEME KNIGHTS

All dates and themes subject to change.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 10 vs. ABB - Opening Knight

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. SD - Knightmare on Ice

NOVEMBER

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. CGY - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. MIL - Wands & Wizards Knight

DECEMBER

Tuesday, Dec. 16 vs. SD - Lucky Launch

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. COL - Military Appreciation Knight

FEBRUARY

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. CV - Henderson Winter Games

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. ABB - Lunar New Year Knight

MARCH

Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. COL - Jurassic Knight

Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. TEX - Star Wars Knight

APRIL

Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. TUC - Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network

Friday, Apr. 10 vs. SJ - Wrestling Knight

Tuesday, Apr. 14 vs. BAK - Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Toyota







American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.