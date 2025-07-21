Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Theme Knight Schedule
July 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, July 21, their Theme Knight schedule for the 2025-26 season. Henderson's 36-game home schedule will feature 14 themed games. Select games will also feature themed jerseys.
The 2025-26 Theme Knight schedule will feature the return of fan favorites including Star Wars Knight and Lucky Launch, along with exciting new additions. For the first time ever, Henderson will host Knightmare on Ice, a Halloween themed game, and Lunar New Year Knight, celebrating the Year of the Horse.
Two eight-game partial ticket plans, the Lucky Plan and the Town Crier Plan, will go on-sale tomorrow, July 22. These partial plans, which are comprised of Theme and Promotional Knights, will be available for purchase at HendersonSilverKnights.com under the ticket tab starting at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday.
2025-26 HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS THEME KNIGHTS
All dates and themes subject to change.
OCTOBER
Friday, Oct. 10 vs. ABB - Opening Knight
Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. SD - Knightmare on Ice
NOVEMBER
Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. CGY - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada
Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. MIL - Wands & Wizards Knight
DECEMBER
Tuesday, Dec. 16 vs. SD - Lucky Launch
JANUARY
Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. COL - Military Appreciation Knight
FEBRUARY
Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. CV - Henderson Winter Games
Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. ABB - Lunar New Year Knight
MARCH
Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. COL - Jurassic Knight
Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. TEX - Star Wars Knight
APRIL
Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. TUC - Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network
Friday, Apr. 10 vs. SJ - Wrestling Knight
Tuesday, Apr. 14 vs. BAK - Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Toyota
American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2025
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Theme Knight Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blackhawks Sign Stanislav Berezhnoy to Two-Year Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Bourgault Back with Senators on One-Year, Two-Way, NHL Extension - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Theme Knight Schedule
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Home Opener
- Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Brandon Hickey
- Connelly: Growing his Game Since the Best Experience of My Life