Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced the regular season schedule for the 2025-26 American Hockey League season. The Silver Knights will kick off their sixth AHL campaign on October 10 at Lee's Family Forum against the defending Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks.
The 72-game schedule, featuring 36 homes games at Lee's Family Forum and 36 road games, will once again include contests against all nine Pacific Division opponents - the Canucks, the Bakersfield Condors, the Calgary Wranglers, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Colorado Eagles, the Ontario Reign, the San Diego Gulls, the San Jose Barracuda, and the Tucson Roadrunners. As they did in 2024-25, the Silver Knights will again face off with the Texas Stars and the Milwaukee Admirals from the Central Division.
The Silver Knights will once again celebrate Kids Day Sundays this coming season, with seven Sunday games scheduled at Lee's Family Forum. In addition to special giveaways for all fans 14 and under, those fans will also have the opportunity to walk onto the ice for a post-game slapshot. Single-game tickets for Kids Day Sunday games on November 16 and December 28 are on sale now and can be purchased here.
The television broadcast schedule, as well as the full schedule of theme and promotional nights at Lee's Family Forum, will be announced at a later date.
SILVER KNIGHTS 2025-26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
All games are subject to change. All times local.
OCTOBER
Friday Oct. 10 vs Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Oct. 11 vs Abbotsford 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Oct. 17 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena
Saturday Oct. 18 @ San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena
Friday Oct. 24 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Oct. 25 vs San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Oct. 29 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
NOVEMBER
Saturday Nov. 1 @ Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre
Sunday Nov. 2 @ Abbotsford 4:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre
Wednesday Nov. 5 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Nov. 7 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena
Saturday Nov. 8 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena
Saturday Nov. 15 vs Calgary 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Sunday Nov. 16 vs Calgary 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Nov. 21 vs Milwaukee 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Nov. 22 vs Milwaukee 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Nov. 28 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena
Saturday Nov. 29 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena
DECEMBER
Friday Dec. 5 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Dec. 6 vs Bakersfield 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Dec. 10 @ Bakersfield 6:30 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena
Friday Dec. 12 @ San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena
Saturday Dec. 13 @ San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena
Tuesday Dec. 16 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Dec. 20 @ Colorado 6:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena
Sunday Dec. 21 @ Colorado 3:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena
Sunday Dec. 28 vs Coachella Valley 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Tuesday Dec. 30 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
JANUARY
Saturday Jan. 3 vs Colorado 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Sunday Jan. 4 vs Colorado 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Jan. 7 @ Coachella Valley 6:30 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena
Friday Jan. 9 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena
Saturday Jan. 10 @ Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena
Saturday Jan. 17 @ Colorado 6:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena
Sunday Jan. 18 @ Colorado 3:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena
Saturday Jan. 24 vs Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Sunday Jan. 25 vs Tucson 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Jan. 28 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Jan. 30 @ Texas 7:00 p.m. CT H-E-B Center
Saturday Jan. 31 @ Texas 7:00 p.m. CT H-E-B Center
FEBRUARY
Wednesday Feb. 4 @ San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena
Friday Feb. 6 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Feb. 7 vs Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Feb. 14 @ San Jose 6:00 p.m. PT Tech CU Arena
Sunday Feb. 15 @ San Jose 3:00 p.m. PT Tech CU Arena
Friday Feb. 20 vs Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Feb. 21 vs Abbotsford 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Thursday Feb. 26 @ Coachella Valley 6:30 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena
Saturday Feb. 28 vs Colorado 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
MARCH
Sunday Mar. 1 vs Colorado 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Mar. 4 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Mar. 6 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena
Sunday Mar. 8 vs Ontario 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Tuesday Mar. 10 @ Tucson 6:30 p.m. PT Tucson Arena
Wednesday Mar. 11 @ Tucson 6:30 p.m. PT Tucson Arena
Saturday Mar. 14 @ Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre
Sunday Mar. 15 @ Abbotsford 4:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre
Tuesday Mar. 17 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. MT Scotiabank Saddledome
Thursday Mar. 19 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. MT Scotiabank Saddledome
Saturday Mar. 21 vs Texas 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Sunday Mar. 22 vs Texas 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Mar. 25 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Mar. 27 @ Milwaukee 7:00 p.m. CT Panther Arena
Saturday Mar. 28 @ Milwaukee 6:00 p.m. CT Panther Arena
APRIL
Friday Apr. 3 vs Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Apr. 4 vs Tucson 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Wednesday Apr. 8 @ Coachella Valley 6:30 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena
Friday Apr. 10 vs San Jose 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Saturday Apr. 11 vs San Jose 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Tuesday Apr. 14 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum
Friday Apr. 17 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Tucson Arena
Saturday Apr. 18 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Tucson Arena
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Silver Knights season are now on sale and can be purchased here. Mystery tickets for Opening Knight on October 10, which give fans a chance to score front row seats on the glass, are also now on sale here. Information on partial ticket plans, groups, and single-game tickets will be available soon.
