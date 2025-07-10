Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced the regular season schedule for the 2025-26 American Hockey League season. The Silver Knights will kick off their sixth AHL campaign on October 10 at Lee's Family Forum against the defending Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks.

The 72-game schedule, featuring 36 homes games at Lee's Family Forum and 36 road games, will once again include contests against all nine Pacific Division opponents - the Canucks, the Bakersfield Condors, the Calgary Wranglers, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Colorado Eagles, the Ontario Reign, the San Diego Gulls, the San Jose Barracuda, and the Tucson Roadrunners. As they did in 2024-25, the Silver Knights will again face off with the Texas Stars and the Milwaukee Admirals from the Central Division.

The Silver Knights will once again celebrate Kids Day Sundays this coming season, with seven Sunday games scheduled at Lee's Family Forum. In addition to special giveaways for all fans 14 and under, those fans will also have the opportunity to walk onto the ice for a post-game slapshot. Single-game tickets for Kids Day Sunday games on November 16 and December 28 are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The television broadcast schedule, as well as the full schedule of theme and promotional nights at Lee's Family Forum, will be announced at a later date.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2025-26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

All games are subject to change. All times local.

OCTOBER

Friday Oct. 10 vs Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Oct. 11 vs Abbotsford 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Oct. 17 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena

Saturday Oct. 18 @ San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena

Friday Oct. 24 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Oct. 25 vs San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Oct. 29 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

NOVEMBER

Saturday Nov. 1 @ Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre

Sunday Nov. 2 @ Abbotsford 4:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre

Wednesday Nov. 5 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Nov. 7 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena

Saturday Nov. 8 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena

Saturday Nov. 15 vs Calgary 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Sunday Nov. 16 vs Calgary 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Nov. 21 vs Milwaukee 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Nov. 22 vs Milwaukee 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Nov. 28 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena

Saturday Nov. 29 @ Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena

DECEMBER

Friday Dec. 5 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Dec. 6 vs Bakersfield 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Dec. 10 @ Bakersfield 6:30 p.m. PT Dignity Health Arena

Friday Dec. 12 @ San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena

Saturday Dec. 13 @ San Diego 6:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena

Tuesday Dec. 16 vs San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Dec. 20 @ Colorado 6:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena

Sunday Dec. 21 @ Colorado 3:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena

Sunday Dec. 28 vs Coachella Valley 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Tuesday Dec. 30 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

JANUARY

Saturday Jan. 3 vs Colorado 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Sunday Jan. 4 vs Colorado 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Jan. 7 @ Coachella Valley 6:30 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena

Friday Jan. 9 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena

Saturday Jan. 10 @ Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena

Saturday Jan. 17 @ Colorado 6:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena

Sunday Jan. 18 @ Colorado 3:05 p.m. MT Blue Arena

Saturday Jan. 24 vs Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Sunday Jan. 25 vs Tucson 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Jan. 28 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Jan. 30 @ Texas 7:00 p.m. CT H-E-B Center

Saturday Jan. 31 @ Texas 7:00 p.m. CT H-E-B Center

FEBRUARY

Wednesday Feb. 4 @ San Diego 7:00 p.m. PT Pechanga Arena

Friday Feb. 6 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Feb. 7 vs Coachella Valley 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Feb. 14 @ San Jose 6:00 p.m. PT Tech CU Arena

Sunday Feb. 15 @ San Jose 3:00 p.m. PT Tech CU Arena

Friday Feb. 20 vs Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Feb. 21 vs Abbotsford 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Thursday Feb. 26 @ Coachella Valley 6:30 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena

Saturday Feb. 28 vs Colorado 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

MARCH

Sunday Mar. 1 vs Colorado 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Mar. 4 vs Coachella Valley 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Mar. 6 @ Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Toyota Arena

Sunday Mar. 8 vs Ontario 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Tuesday Mar. 10 @ Tucson 6:30 p.m. PT Tucson Arena

Wednesday Mar. 11 @ Tucson 6:30 p.m. PT Tucson Arena

Saturday Mar. 14 @ Abbotsford 7:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre

Sunday Mar. 15 @ Abbotsford 4:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre

Tuesday Mar. 17 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. MT Scotiabank Saddledome

Thursday Mar. 19 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. MT Scotiabank Saddledome

Saturday Mar. 21 vs Texas 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Sunday Mar. 22 vs Texas 5:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Mar. 25 vs Ontario 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Mar. 27 @ Milwaukee 7:00 p.m. CT Panther Arena

Saturday Mar. 28 @ Milwaukee 6:00 p.m. CT Panther Arena

APRIL

Friday Apr. 3 vs Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Apr. 4 vs Tucson 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Wednesday Apr. 8 @ Coachella Valley 6:30 p.m. PT Acrisure Arena

Friday Apr. 10 vs San Jose 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Saturday Apr. 11 vs San Jose 6:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Tuesday Apr. 14 vs Bakersfield 7:00 p.m. PT Lee's Family Forum

Friday Apr. 17 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Tucson Arena

Saturday Apr. 18 @ Tucson 7:00 p.m. PT Tucson Arena

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Silver Knights season are now on sale and can be purchased here. Mystery tickets for Opening Knight on October 10, which give fans a chance to score front row seats on the glass, are also now on sale here. Information on partial ticket plans, groups, and single-game tickets will be available soon.







