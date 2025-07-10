Riley Hughes Signs One-Year AHL Deal

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Riley Hughes is remaining in the organization via a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

The 25-year-old forward posted eight points (3g, 5a) in 31 games for Charlotte last season - his first full campaign as a pro. Hughes also logged 20 games in the ECHL for Savannah, racking up 14 goals and 23 points - the former of which tied him for third on the team.

A seventh-round pick by the Rangers in 2018, Hughes played five years of college hockey - four at Northeastern and one at Ohio State - and posted 37 points (12g, 25a) in 141 total games. The Massachusetts native also played 12 games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders after the conclusion of his final college year and recorded four points (3g, 1a).







American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.