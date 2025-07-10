Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's 2025-26 regular-season schedule today. The Stars open the season at home for the fifth consecutive season, when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
A CLOSER LOOK
The Stars regular-season schedule consists of 72 games split evenly between home and away games. 48 of those contests will be against Central Division competition, which includes the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs. Texas plays each of those teams eight times, including four on the road and four at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
For the first time since the 2021-22 season, Texas will face a division opponent on Opening Weekend. The Stars opened each of the past three seasons against Pacific Division teams. This season, six different West Coast teams are on the Stars schedule, including Coachella Valley for the third season in a row. Henderson and Ontario are back on the slate for the second straight season, and Texas will reunite with Bakersfield, San Diego and San Jose in 2025-26 after a one-year hiatus. The Condors, Gulls and Barracuda replace Cleveland, Colorado and Tucson from the Stars' 2024-25 schedule.
Of the 36 home contests, 28 will be weekend games (12 Fridays, 14 Saturdays and two Sundays). Texas has six different four-game homestands throughout the regular season, including one in November, December, March, April, and two in January.
The Stars have two different six-game road trips out west, including a 13-day trip after Thanksgiving that takes the team to Coachella Valley (Nov. 29 and Dec. 3), Ontario (Nov. 30 and Dec. 9), and San Diego (Dec. 5 and Dec. 7). The second long journey takes place in March, when the Stars travel to Henderson (Mar. 21-22), San Jose (Mar. 25 and Mar. 31), and Bakersfield (Mar. 27-28) over a span of 13 days.
SCHEDULE BREAKDOWNS
vs. Division Opponents (48 Games)
Eight games each vs. six teams (four home / four away): Chicago, Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee and Rockford.
vs. Western Conference Opponents (non-division, 24 Games)
Four games vs five teams (two home / two away): Bakersfield, Coachella Valley, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose
By Day of the Week
Home Games: Mon. - 0, Tues. - 4, Wed. - 4, Thurs. - 0, Fri. - 12, Sat. - 14, Sun. - 2
Away Games: Mon. - 1, Tues. - 4, Wed. - 6, Thurs. - 0, Fri. - 7, Sat. - 10, Sun. - 8
By Month
Home Games: Oct. - 4, Nov. - 6, Dec. - 4, Jan. - 8, Feb. - 4, Mar. - 4, Apr. - 6
Away Games: Oct. - 2, Nov. - 7, Dec. - 7, Jan. - 5, Feb. - 5, Mar. - 8, Apr. - 2
A full promotional schedule for the Stars' 36 home games at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will be announced soon.
Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Release 2025-26 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025.26 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Opening Night Set for October 10 at Toyota Arena - Ontario Reign
- Condors Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs 2025-26 Schedule Is Here - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025-26 Schedule - AHL
- "Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline 25th Anniversary Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens and American Hockey League Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Set 2025-26 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers 2025-26 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 10th Anniversary Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Griffins Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Reveal 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Re-Sign Forward Justin Nachbaur - Hershey Bears
- Riley Hughes Signs One-Year AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Antonio Stranges to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
- Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 2025-26 Season
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Karow to AHL Extension
- Dallas Stars Appoint Toby Petersen as Texas Stars Head Coach