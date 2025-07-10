Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's 2025-26 regular-season schedule today. The Stars open the season at home for the fifth consecutive season, when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

A CLOSER LOOK

The Stars regular-season schedule consists of 72 games split evenly between home and away games. 48 of those contests will be against Central Division competition, which includes the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs. Texas plays each of those teams eight times, including four on the road and four at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

For the first time since the 2021-22 season, Texas will face a division opponent on Opening Weekend. The Stars opened each of the past three seasons against Pacific Division teams. This season, six different West Coast teams are on the Stars schedule, including Coachella Valley for the third season in a row. Henderson and Ontario are back on the slate for the second straight season, and Texas will reunite with Bakersfield, San Diego and San Jose in 2025-26 after a one-year hiatus. The Condors, Gulls and Barracuda replace Cleveland, Colorado and Tucson from the Stars' 2024-25 schedule.

Of the 36 home contests, 28 will be weekend games (12 Fridays, 14 Saturdays and two Sundays). Texas has six different four-game homestands throughout the regular season, including one in November, December, March, April, and two in January.

The Stars have two different six-game road trips out west, including a 13-day trip after Thanksgiving that takes the team to Coachella Valley (Nov. 29 and Dec. 3), Ontario (Nov. 30 and Dec. 9), and San Diego (Dec. 5 and Dec. 7). The second long journey takes place in March, when the Stars travel to Henderson (Mar. 21-22), San Jose (Mar. 25 and Mar. 31), and Bakersfield (Mar. 27-28) over a span of 13 days.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWNS

vs. Division Opponents (48 Games)

Eight games each vs. six teams (four home / four away): Chicago, Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee and Rockford.

vs. Western Conference Opponents (non-division, 24 Games)

Four games vs five teams (two home / two away): Bakersfield, Coachella Valley, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose

By Day of the Week

Home Games: Mon. - 0, Tues. - 4, Wed. - 4, Thurs. - 0, Fri. - 12, Sat. - 14, Sun. - 2

Away Games: Mon. - 1, Tues. - 4, Wed. - 6, Thurs. - 0, Fri. - 7, Sat. - 10, Sun. - 8

By Month

Home Games: Oct. - 4, Nov. - 6, Dec. - 4, Jan. - 8, Feb. - 4, Mar. - 4, Apr. - 6

Away Games: Oct. - 2, Nov. - 7, Dec. - 7, Jan. - 5, Feb. - 5, Mar. - 8, Apr. - 2

A full promotional schedule for the Stars' 36 home games at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will be announced soon.

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.







