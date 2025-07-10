Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears, in tandem with the American Hockey League, have released the club's 72-game regular season schedule for the 2025-26 campaign, presented by Penn State Health.
The 2025-26 season gets underway for the Bears at GIANT Center versus the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Hershey plays the Crunch again the following day at 5 p.m. amid a four-game stretch at home from Oct. 11-19 to start the club's 88th AHL campaign.
Hershey's schedule will feature a franchise-record nine-game homestand from Nov. 26-Dec. 20. The Bears will host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3), Providence (2), Bridgeport (1), Charlotte (1), Laval (1), and Lehigh Valley (1) during the stretch. That homestand begins with Hershey's traditional Thanksgiving Eve game which once again returns to the schedule on Nov. 26 at the Bears host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday home games will be a staple of Hershey's schedule, as the club is slated to host 13 home games on each day during the campaign. Additional home games occurring on weekdays come on Tuesday (2), Wednesday (4), and Friday (4).
For the first time since 2019, the Bears will play the Western Conference's Rockford IceHogs at GIANT Center, as the two teams square off on Jan. 3-4 for Hershey's first action in 2026. That kickstarts the busiest month on the calendar for the Chocolate and White, as the Bears will play 14 games in January, including eight contests at home and six on the road.
Hershey's longest stretch of road games is eight, as from March 27-April 15 the Bears visit Charlotte (2), Bridgeport (1), Hartford (1), Lehigh Valley (1), Springfield (1), Syracuse (1), and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (1). In the second half of the season, Hershey plays 23 road games, including a stretch of 22 of 30 games away from Hershey from Jan. 28-April 15.
The Bears will conclude the 2025-26 campaign on home ice against the Rochester Americans on Sunday, April 19, at 3 p.m.
In total, the schedule features just three "three-in-threes," in which the Bears will play three consecutive games in as many days.
Hershey will once again play all teams in the Eastern Conference during the 2025-26 campaign with games versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (10), Lehigh Valley (10), Charlotte (8), Bridgeport (6), Belleville (4), Cleveland (4), Hartford (4), Providence (4), Rochester (4), Springfield (4), Syracuse (4), Laval (2), Toronto (2), and Utica (2). Along with the games against Rockford, Hershey's 15 unique opponents on the 2025-26 schedule represents the largest figure of any Atlantic Division club.
Single-game ticket information and a complete promotional schedule will be shared later this summer in advance of the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Release 2025-26 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025.26 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Opening Night Set for October 10 at Toyota Arena - Ontario Reign
- Condors Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs 2025-26 Schedule Is Here - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025-26 Schedule - AHL
- "Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline 25th Anniversary Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens and American Hockey League Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Set 2025-26 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers 2025-26 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 10th Anniversary Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Griffins Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Reveal 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Re-Sign Forward Justin Nachbaur - Hershey Bears
- Riley Hughes Signs One-Year AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.