Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears, in tandem with the American Hockey League, have released the club's 72-game regular season schedule for the 2025-26 campaign, presented by Penn State Health.

The 2025-26 season gets underway for the Bears at GIANT Center versus the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Hershey plays the Crunch again the following day at 5 p.m. amid a four-game stretch at home from Oct. 11-19 to start the club's 88th AHL campaign.

Hershey's schedule will feature a franchise-record nine-game homestand from Nov. 26-Dec. 20. The Bears will host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3), Providence (2), Bridgeport (1), Charlotte (1), Laval (1), and Lehigh Valley (1) during the stretch. That homestand begins with Hershey's traditional Thanksgiving Eve game which once again returns to the schedule on Nov. 26 at the Bears host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday home games will be a staple of Hershey's schedule, as the club is slated to host 13 home games on each day during the campaign. Additional home games occurring on weekdays come on Tuesday (2), Wednesday (4), and Friday (4).

For the first time since 2019, the Bears will play the Western Conference's Rockford IceHogs at GIANT Center, as the two teams square off on Jan. 3-4 for Hershey's first action in 2026. That kickstarts the busiest month on the calendar for the Chocolate and White, as the Bears will play 14 games in January, including eight contests at home and six on the road.

Hershey's longest stretch of road games is eight, as from March 27-April 15 the Bears visit Charlotte (2), Bridgeport (1), Hartford (1), Lehigh Valley (1), Springfield (1), Syracuse (1), and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (1). In the second half of the season, Hershey plays 23 road games, including a stretch of 22 of 30 games away from Hershey from Jan. 28-April 15.

The Bears will conclude the 2025-26 campaign on home ice against the Rochester Americans on Sunday, April 19, at 3 p.m.

In total, the schedule features just three "three-in-threes," in which the Bears will play three consecutive games in as many days.

Hershey will once again play all teams in the Eastern Conference during the 2025-26 campaign with games versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (10), Lehigh Valley (10), Charlotte (8), Bridgeport (6), Belleville (4), Cleveland (4), Hartford (4), Providence (4), Rochester (4), Springfield (4), Syracuse (4), Laval (2), Toronto (2), and Utica (2). Along with the games against Rockford, Hershey's 15 unique opponents on the 2025-26 schedule represents the largest figure of any Atlantic Division club.

