Bears Sign Simon Pinard to AHL Contract

Published on August 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have signed forward Simon Pinard to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Pinard, 24, played last season under an AHL contract with the Henderson Silver Knights, appearing in four games, while playing the majority of the campaign on loan to the Tahoe Knight Monsters of the ECHL, where he finished second in team scoring with 64 points (33g, 31a) in 63 contests. Pinard's 33 goals led the first-year expansion club, and ranked third overall in the league. Pinard also paced Tahoe with nine power-play goals and six game-winners. Pinard added seven points (4g, 3a) in six playoff contests for the Knight Monsters.

The 5'10", 190-pound forward has appeared in 17 career AHL games with Henderson, recording one assist, and has collected 112 points (57g, 55a) in 122 ECHL contests with Tahoe and Savannah.

Prior to turning pro, the Drummondville, Quebec native played one season at the University of New Brunswick in 2022-23, where he tallied 29 points (19g, 10a) in 29 games, helping the Reds to a U Sports national championship while being named to the U Sports All-Rookie Team.

The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition when they open the 2025-26 regular season at home against the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.







