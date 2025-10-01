Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m.

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears open their 2025 preseason schedule tonight as they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in their lone home game of the exhibition slate.

Hershey Bears (0-0-0-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (0-0-0-0)

Oct. 1, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (87), Luke Stork (54)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), John Rey (16)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: In-Arena on 88.9-FM (GIANT Bears Radio Network to resume coverage during regular season)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

Pre-game coverage starts at 6:50 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears went 1-1-0-1 in the preseason last fall, with Hershey earning a win against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

POUR ME A DRAFT:

As of this morning Hershey's current training camp roster boasts 15 former NHL Draft picks, including seven former selections of the Washington Capitals, most notably 2023 picks Patrick Thomas and Cam Allen, both of whom were loaned to the Bears on Tuesday and will make their professional debuts this season.

NEW KING IN THE CASTLE:

The Bears announced the hiring of Derek King in August as the 29th head coach in franchise history. King most recently worked in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, serving in both assistant and head coach roles with Chicago and its AHL affiliate in Rockford between 2016-25.

FIGHTING THE PHANTOMS:

With Ian Laperrière stepping into an advisory role with the parent Philadelphia Flyers in May and subsequently leaving the organization altogether for a scouting role with the New York Islanders in early September, former Phantoms assistant John Snowden has succeeded Laperrière as the bench boss in Lehigh Valley. Nick Schultz and Terrence Wallin will serve as Snowden's assistant coaches on the Phantoms bench.

BEARS BITES:

Goaltender Garin Bjorklund was loaned to Hershey earlier this morning by the Washington Capitals...In addition to head coach Derek King behind the bench, the Bears also added video coach Bill Downey to their staff following the offseason departure of former video coach Adam Purner for the NHL's Seattle Kraken. Downey spent the past nine seasons with Lehigh Valley as a video coach, adding assistant coach to his title beginning in 2021...11 skaters on Hershey's training camp roster played at least one game for the Bears during the 2024-25 regular season, while all three of Hershey's goaltenders made at least one appearance...The following number changes will take place for Hershey for tonight: Patrick Moynihan will wear 24, D.J. King will wear 33, and Nolan Krenzen will wear 34.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Oct. 1, 1952 - The Bears skated to a 7-7 tie in a preseason clash with the Boston Bruins in front of 659 at Hershey Sports Arena. Former Bear Dave Creighton starred for Boston with four goals and an assist, while Arnie Kullman netted his second goal of the evening for the Chocolate and White to tie the score with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.







