Oilers Acquire Ingram; Assign to Bakersfield
Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Edmonton Oilers have acquired goaltender Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in return for future considerations. As part of the trade, Utah will retain $800,000 of Ingram's $1.95 M AAV.
Ingram (6'1", 218 lbs, 28) has appeared in 102 career games across four NHL seasons split between the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Utah Mammoth compiling a record of 39-44-15 with a 3.14 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and seven shutouts.
Following a career season in 2023-24 in which the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan product established career bests in starts (48), wins (23), GAA (2.91), SV% (.907) and shutouts (six), he was awarded the NHL's Bill Masterton Trophy which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
Ingram was originally a third-round selection (88th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016. He will report to Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield.
