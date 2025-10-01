Predators Assign Schaefer to Milwaukee

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee.

Schaefer potted eight goals and dished out six assists for 14 points in 19 games with the Admirals last year before suffering a season-ending injury. As a rookie in 2023-24 he notched 21 points (7g-14a) in 63 regular season games and a goal and two assists in 14 playoff contests, helping the Ads to the Western Conference Finals.

The Ads training camp roster, which is attached here, sits at 31 players.

The Admirals continue training camp and will play a pair of pre-season games, at home on Friday, October 3rd against Rockford and the following night in Chicago, before beginning the regular season on Saturday, October 11th at 6 pm on the road against the IceHogs.







