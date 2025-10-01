Forward Sammy Walker Signs One-Year AHL Contract with Tucson Roadrunners

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today the signing of forward Sammy Walker to a one-year AHL contract.

"We look forward to seeing Sammy continue to make an impact, just as he has since the day he arrived," said John Ferguson, general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Walker, 26, split the 2024-25 season between the Tucson Roadrunners and Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League, totaling 33 points (10g, 23a), 31 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-one rating in 61 games.

The Edina, Minnesota, native opened the year with Iowa, collecting 11 points (2g, 9a) and 23 PIM in 30 games before being acquired by Utah from the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 3 and assigned to Tucson. With the Roadrunners, Walker added 22 points (8g, 14a) and eight PIM in 31 contests. Over that stretch, he ranked second on the team in points, tied for third in assists, tied for fourth in goals and was fourth in shots (60).

Walker made an immediate impact in his Tucson debut on Feb. 7, recording two goals and two assists to lead a 4-3 comeback win at San Jose. He became the first - and one of only two - Roadrunners to post a four-point game last season, factoring in on all four goals to erase a two-goal deficit and snap Tucson's eight-game winless streak.

Across three AHL seasons, Walker has appeared in 187 career games with Iowa and Tucson, recording 126 points (51g, 75a) and 78 PIM. He has also played in four career Calder Cup Playoff games with both clubs, tallying one assist and a plus-two rating.

Walker has also compiled two points (1g, 1a) in 13 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild. He scored his first career NHL goal on Dec. 27, 2022, at Winnipeg, during his rookie season.

Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, he signed with Minnesota as a free agent on Aug. 18, 2022, following his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota.

As a rookie with Iowa in 2022-23, Walker set franchise rookie records for goals (27), power-play goals (9) and plus-minus (+19). He was named AHL Rookie of the Month in November 2022, selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic and represented Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. He went on to lead Iowa in both assists (31) and points (45) during the 2023-24 campaign.

Before turning pro, Walker played four seasons at the University of Minnesota, serving as captain for three years - the first in program history.

As a senior, he registered 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) while helping the Gophers to the 2021-22 Big Ten Regular Season Championship and an NCAA Frozen Four appearance.

He finished his collegiate career with 112 points (48 goals, 64 assists) in 144 games.







American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.