Tucson Roadrunners Announce Training Camp Dates
Published on September 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners will open Training Camp on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Tucson Arena, taking the ice in Southern Arizona for the first time to kick off their 10th Anniversary season.
Tucson's milestone year begins with a two-game series on the road against the Ontario Reign on Oct. 10 and 12, followed by the home-opening weekend Oct. 18-19 against the Calgary Wranglers.
An initial Training Camp roster will be released prior to Tucson's preseason matchups at Henderson on Oct. 4-5. All practices are closed to the public.
The Roadrunners will celebrate the season's arrival with Fan Fest on Sunday, Sept. 28 from 2-4 p.m. at Tucson Arena. The free event features appearances from Roadrunners players and mascot Dusty, ice skating (limited skates will be available at no charge) and family-friendly activities throughout the arena.
Training Camp Schedule and Key Dates
Monday, Sept. 29
Team Orientation
Tuesday, Sept. 30
Practice at Tucson Arena - 11 a.m.
Media availability: approx. 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 1
Practice at Tucson Arena - 11 a.m.
Media availability: approx. 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 2
Practice at Tucson Arena - 11 a.m.
Media availability: approx. 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Preseason Game at Henderson - 6 p.m. AZT
Live on AHLTV on FloHockey
Sunday, Oct. 5
Preseason Game at Henderson - 2 p.m. AZT
Live on AHLTV on FloHockey
Friday, Oct. 10
Season Opener at Ontario - 7 p.m. AZT
FOX Sports 1450 AM, iHeartRadio, Live on AHLTV on FloHockey
Sunday, Oct. 12
Game 2 at Ontario - 3 p.m. AZT
FOX Sports 1450 AM, iHeartRadio, Live on AHLTV on FloHockey
Thursday, Oct. 16
Face-Off Gala - 6 p.m. AZT
Details here
Saturday, Oct. 18
Home Opener vs. Calgary - 7 p.m. AZT
FOX Sports 1450 AM, iHeartRadio, Live on AHLTV on FloHockey
Sunday, Oct. 19
Game 2 vs. Calgary - 4 p.m. AZT
FOX Sports 1450 AM, iHeartRadio, Live on AHLTV on FloHockey
