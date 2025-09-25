Bridgeport Islanders Welcome Jason Shaya as New Broadcaster

Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders announced today that Jason Shaya has been hired as the team's Director of Broadcasting and Communications.

During his career, Shaya provided play-by-play commentary on television and radio in the National Hockey League, working with the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils. He is also in his fifth season broadcasting European hockey, including the Swedish Hockey League, Switzerland's National League, and the Champions Hockey League.

Shaya previously broadcasted in the AHL with the Utica Comets and Charlotte Checkers which included a Calder Cup Championship in 2019.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Shaya grew up watching Hockey Night in Canada and attending games at Joe Louis Arena, where his passion for hockey and broadcasting began.

"Becoming part of the Islanders organization is a highlight of my career and I am looking forward to getting on the air when the puck drops at home in October for our 25th anniversary season. I believe we are going to have an amazing season."







