Eagles Break Ground on New Arena at Cascadia in Greeley

Published on September 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, celebrated the groundbreaking of the team's new home at Cascadia in Greeley on Wednesday. The City of Greeley, alongside The Water Valley Company and PCL Construction, broke ground on the 300-acre West Greeley entertainment district known as Catalyst, marking the official start of horizontal development for one of the most ambitious public-private projects in the city's history.

"For years, Northern Colorado families have had to leave their community to find world-class entertainment and recreation," said Martin Lind, CEO of The Water Valley Company and owner of the Colorado Eagles. "Cascadia and Catalyst will change all that. We're building a district that will keep families here, attract visitors and create opportunities for local businesses. With the City of Greeley's leadership and this groundbreaking, we are turning that vision into reality. The Eagles are proud to call this future arena our home for at least the next 40 years."

Located between County Road 17 and Highway 257, the development will bring a professional sports arena, a year-round indoor water park and a full-service conference hotel. The adjacent Cascadia development plans include new neighborhoods, parks, retail, dining and office spaces. With this groundbreaking, the project team will begin construction on the infrastructure-new roads, utilities and water and sewer systems-that will support not only this current development, but future growth.

"Today is a historic day for Greeley," said Mayor John Gates. "We're laying the foundation for a project that will benefit this community for generations. From new jobs and small business opportunities to youth hockey and entertainment, this is smart growth that will lead to regional competitiveness and economic prosperity for all of Greeley."

Support for this project aligns with the City's broader objectives to generate revenue that will expand recreation and cultural amenities while simultaneously driving economic vitality that benefits residents citywide. Both Catalyst and Cascadia are expected to create 2,480 temporary construction jobs during buildout and create more than 1,200 permanent jobs once operational, including positions at the arena, hotel, water park and visitor services. New tax revenue from these businesses and attractions will expand the city's tax base, helping to avoid tax increases even in uncertain economic times. A significant increase in visitor traffic is anticipated to bring more customers to local businesses across Greeley.

As one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, Greeley is expected to add more than 100,000 new residents by 2060. Major developments spur the infrastructure, amenities, and economic drivers needed to support inevitable growth, while also strengthening Greeley's role as a leader in Northern Colorado.

The development will unfold in phases, with the arena and ice center scheduled to begin construction in 2026 and open for the start of the Colorado Eagles season in 2028. Earlier this month, the City of Greeley finalized a 40-year lease agreement with the Colorado Eagles, securing the team as the anchor tenant of the new arena.

"This is the start of work that often goes unseen, but it's absolutely critical," said Raymond Lee, Greeley City Manager. "Infrastructure is what makes the rest possible. Roads, utilities and water systems must come first, and we've been preparing for decades to make sure Greeley can support this kind of growth responsibly. Our water portfolio, mobility planning and financial strategy put us in a strong position to deliver a project that benefits the entire community while protecting taxpayers."

Beyond professional sports and tourism, the districts are designed as complete, connected neighborhoods. The three-sheet ice center will serve as a hub for youth hockey, figure skating, and community recreation, giving local families year-round access to world-class facilities. Mixed-use housing, public plazas, restaurants, and cultural amenities will create lively spaces where people can gather, celebrate, and build community.

For more information about the project and to sign up for project updates, visit https://speakupgreeley.com/catalyst.

