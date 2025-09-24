Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule

Published on September 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 2025-26 training camp will open on Monday, Sept. 29 at Tennity Ice Pavilion at Syracuse University.

Players will report to Syracuse and have their first practice on Sept. 29. Camp will run through Friday, Oct. 3 with two preseason contests.

The full on-ice practice schedule for Crunch training camp is below, subject to change:

Monday, Sept. 29 - 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 30 - 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 1 -11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 2 - 11:30 a.m. (non-game group)

Friday, Oct. 3 - 10:30 a.m. (non-game group)

The full preseason schedule is below:

Thursday, Oct. 2 - Syracuse Crunch at Utica Comets - 7 p.m. (Adirondack Bank Center)

Friday, Oct. 3 - Utica Comets at Syracuse Crunch - 7:05 p.m. (Visions Veterans Memorial Arena - Binghamton, NY)

All Crunch practices at Tennity Ice Pavilion are free and open to the public.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







