Looking Ahead to Training Camp

Allentown, PA - The Rookie Series games at PPL Center were just the appetizer. Soon, the real fun begins. The 12th season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially gets underway on Opening Night against the Belleville Senators on October 11.

Training Camp for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially opens Sunday morning, September 28 at PPL Center with the team's first practice as part of our annual Training Camp Event exclusively for Premier Members. It's an enjoyable time for our most loyal fans to observe the methods and drills used by the pros in preparation for the season.

There will be just a quick three days of practices before the team's first preseason game on the road at Hershey on Wednesday, October 1.

Swiftiemania arrives to PPL Center for Lehigh Valley's home preseason games on Saturday, October 4 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Sunday, October 5 against Hershey.

But it isn't exactly their first time since last season for the guys to take to the ice. Many of the players that we will see in person in the near future have been participating at Flyers Training Camp in Voorhees, NJ. Some of our favorite Phantoms have already played in Flyers preseason games this week with Rodrigo Abols and Anthony Richard scoring goals while Emil Andrae tacked on an 11th-round shootout winner against the New York Islanders.

At this time, we do not know ALL of the players who will be at Phantoms Training Camp. After all, there are still 54 players remaining at the Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp in Voorhees, NJ. So the Flyers will have several cuts in the coming days so the NHL contract players we will be receiving will be joining us at different times. But, for now, everyone continues to battle and compete for coveted roster spots in the NHL.

Some of the AHL contract players who may be arriving by this Sunday could include captain Garrett Wilson, Zayde Wisdom, Cooper Marody and Sawyer Boulton along with goaltenders Keith Petruzzelli and Yaniv Perets. All have been skating in Voorhees during the Flyers Training Camp.

But for the NHL contract players, that's up to Daniel Briere as to who gets sent to Lehigh Valley and when. And there are several players in the group with realistic shots of pushing for an Opening Night roster position.

Rodrigo Abols, Emil Andrae, Adam Ginning, Jacob Gaucher, Helge Grans and Anthony Richard all received NHL opportunities last season. As did Nikita Grebenkin when he was still with Toronto before arriving to the Flyers' organization via the Scott Laughton trade. And there are plenty of additional familiar skaters from last year's Phantoms team currently among the group in Voorhees including Alex Bump, Oscar Eklind, Alexis Gendron, Hunter McDonald, Massimo Rizzo, Samu Tuomaala and Ethan Samson.

All are hoping to stay in Flyers Training Camp as long as possible and potentially all the way up to Opening Night. But some of those players will undoubtedly be joining the Phantoms in the next few days and potentially including the upcoming Sunday first Lehigh Valley practice.

New arrivals to the Flyers Training Camp that the Phantoms could receive include defenseman Oliver Bonk and forward Denver Barkey...unless they make the Flyers. Defenseman Ty Murchison from Arizona State is also in his first camp after making his pro debut with the Phantoms late last season.

Free-agent signees Devin Kaplan and Karsen Dorwart both made their NHL debuts upon their arrivals from college hockey and have yet to play for the Phantoms. Forward Lane Pederson was a free-agent signee from Edmonton and Bakersfield while Tucker Robertson joins from Seattle and Coachella Valley via a trade for J.R. Avon.

The goaltending picture appears to potentially include the return of athletic and speedy third-rounder Aleksei Kolosov who split time between the Phantoms and Flyers last year along with 20-year-old rookie Carson Bjarnason. But nothing is set until we get to our own Opening Night on October 11 against Belleville.

Some depth options on AHL contracts include defensemen Emile Chouinard, who played for Reading last year, and Ben Meehan from UMass. Forwards Nick Capone and Carson Golder also on deals with the Phantoms. And you can usually count on some hungry arrivals on ECHL contracts from Reading to get some looks at the next level via tryout contracts.

Of course, we also know that there is a new look for the Phantoms' coaching staff beginning with head coach John Snowden. NHL veteran Nick Schultz joins as an assistant coach but he is already very familiar with his corps of defensemen from frequent PPL Center visits in recent seasons as a Flyers Development Coach. Assistant coach Terrence Wallin joins from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL but the Yardley, PA native is undoubtedly excited to be back in his home area.

Stay tuned for upcoming transactions from the Flyers and the impending release of the Phantoms Training Camp roster coming soon!

