Rangers Assign Brendan Brisson and Connor Mackey to Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brendan Brisson and defenseman Connor Mackey to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Brisson, 23, split the 2024-25 season between the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, and the Wolf Pack. With the Golden Knights, Brisson skated in nine games. He collected 19 points (5 g, 14 a) in 45 games with the Silver Knights, then recorded six points (2 g, 4 a) in 16 games with the Wolf Pack.

The native of Los Angeles, CA, was selected in the first round, 29 th overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by the Rangers from the Golden Knights on Mar. 6, 2025.

Mackey, 29, appeared in a career-high 66 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 24 points (6 g, 18 a) during the 2024-25 campaign. He also skated in two games with the Rangers.

Over two seasons in Hartford, the native of Tower Lakes, IL, has appeared in 110 games, scoring 35 points (8 g, 27 a).

The Wolf Pack's 2025 Training Camp roster currently consists of 23 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders for a total of 39 players.

Forwards (23): Anton Blidh, Brendan Brisson, Brett Budgell*, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Liam Devlin*, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Mark Kaleinikovas*, Noah Kane*, Zakary Karpa, Chongmin Lee*, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Shane Ott*, Mikael Robidoux*, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, Daniel Tedesco*, Carey Terrance, and Kalle Väisänen

Defensemen (12): Theo Calvas*, Nick Carabin*, Jackson Dorrington, Cullen Ferguson*, Parker Gavlas*, Blake Hillman, Jae Seung Lee*, Connor Mackey, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Chris Ortiz, and Derrick Pouliot

Goaltenders (4): Talyn Boyko, Dylan Garand, Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung

