Texas Stars Open Training Camp in Cedar Park

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, opened training camp Wednesday ahead of the 2025-26 season. The initial training camp roster consists of 35 players, including 19 forwards, 13 defensemen and three goaltenders.

2025 Texas Stars Training Camp Roster

Forwards (19): Francesco Arcuri (NHL), Jack Becker (AHL), Sean Chisholm (AHL), Daniyal Dzhanhiyev (TO), Justin Ertel (NHL), Cross Hanas (TO), Emil Hemming (NHL), Robbie Holmes (TO), Kole Lind (NHL), Angus MacDonell (NHL), Liam Malmquist (TO), Ayrton Martino (NHL), Curtis McKenzie (AHL), Mason Nevers (TO), Kaleb Pearson (AHL), Harrison Scott (NHL), Matthew Seminoff (NHL), Artem Shlaine (AHL), Antonio Stranges (NHL)

Defensemen (13): Jeff Baum (TO), Tommy Bergsland (AHL), Tristan Bertucci (NHL), Jake Boltmann (TO), Kyle Capobianco (NHL), Aidan Hreschuk (AHL), Michael Karow (AHL), Christian Kyrou (NHL), Kyle Looft (AHL), Eric Parker (TO), Connor Punnett (NHL), Trey Taylor (NHL), Gavin White (NHL)

Goaltenders (3): Ben Kraws (NHL), Arno Tiefensee (NHL), Nolan Maier (TO)

(NHL) - National Hockey League contract

(AHL) - American Hockey League contract

(TO) - Training Camp tryout

Nineteen different players who played at least one game for Texas during the 2024-25 season were on the ice for the first day of training camp, including 11 forwards, seven defensemen and one goaltender.

Veteran forward Curtis McKenzie returns for his 13th professional season and 10th in the Stars organization. The 34-year-old captained Texas in each of the past four seasons and ranks second in team history in games played (495), points (372), goals (153) and assists (219), while holding the team records for penalty minutes (632) and power play goals (55).

Several key contributors from the Stars' Western Conference Finals run last spring are back with a wealth of experience, including forwards Kole Lind and Antonio Stranges, and defensemen Kyle Capobianco and Michael Karow.

Goaltender Ben Kraws enters his second pro season after appearing in a handful of games for Texas last year and enjoying a successful rookie campaign with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Eight players received invitations to Cedar Park on training camp tryouts, including Jeff Baum, Jake Boltmann, Cross Hanas, Robbie Holmes, Nolan Maier, Liam Malmquist, Mason Nevers, Eric Parker.

More players could be added to the AHL training camp roster from Dallas in the coming days as the NHL club continues to reduce its roster to the 23-player maximum by opening night.

The Texas Stars open the 2025-26 season on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Season tickets and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.