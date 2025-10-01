Canucks Announce 2025 AHL Training Camp Roster

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's initial training camp roster. The 30-man roster includes seventeen forwards, nine defencemen and four goaltenders.

The 2025 Training Camp Roster features eight Vancouver Canucks draft picks, 11 players who were signed as free agents to AHL contracts, four players who were signed as free agents to NHL contracts by the Vancouver Canucks, and two players who were acquired via trade by the Vancouver Canucks. In addition, the club has also announced that forwards Andre Ghantous, Nick Poisson and Hunter Strand, as well as defencemen Robby Drazner and Davis Pennington will be participating under AHL Training Camp try-out agreements.

Thirteen (13) players from the roster appeared in at least one game with the Abbotsford Canucks during the 2024-25 AHL regular season and/or postseason.

Training camp will be held from October 1-3 at Abbotsford Centre and will conclude with a full-team scrimmage on Saturday, October 4 at Chilliwack Coliseum. Ice sessions from October 1-3 are expected to begin at approximately 11 a.m. each day. All ice sessions at Abbotsford Centre are also open to the public, with doors opening at 10 a.m. each day.

2025 Abbotsford Canucks Training Camp Roster

Four (4) goaltenders, 2024-25 team(s): Aku Koskenvuo (Harvard - ECAC), Jonathan Lemieux (Kalamazoo - ECHL), Jiří Patera (Abbotsford - AHL), Ty Young (Abbotsford - AHL, Kalamazoo - ECHL)

Nine (9) defencemen, 2024-25 team(s): Joe Arntsen (Abbotsford - AHL, Kalamazoo - ECHL), Derek Daschke (Utah - ECHL), Robby Drazner (Western Michigan - NCHC), Nikolai Knyzhov (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - AHL, Grand Rapids - AHL, Cincinnati - ECHL), Kirill Kudryavtsev (Vancouver - NHL, Abbotsford - AHL), Jayden Lee (South Carolina - ECHL), Sawyer Mynio (Seattle - WHL, Calgary - WHL), Davis Pennington (Kalamazoo - ECHL, Quinnipiac - ECAC), Jimmy Schuldt (San Jose - NHL, San Jose - AHL)

Seventeen (17) forwards, 2024-25 team(s): Vilmer Alriksson (Abbotsford - AHL, Guelph - OHL, Brampton - OHL), Ben Berard (Abbotsford - AHL, Kalamazoo - ECHL), Josh Bloom (Abbotsford - AHL, Kalamazoo - ECHL), Andre Ghantous (Adirondack - ECHL), Dino Kambeitz (Abbotsford - AHL), Danila Klimovich (Abbotsford - AHL), Jackson Kunz (Abbotsford - AHL, North Dakota - NCHC), Mackenzie MacEachern (Springfield - AHL), Ty Mueller (Vancouver - NHL, Abbotsford - AHL), Zach Okabe (Kalamazoo - ECHL), Nick Poisson (Providence College - HEA), Anri Ravinskis (HPK - Liiga, Ketterä - Mestis), Chase Stillman (Utica - AHL, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - AHL), Hunter Strand (Notre Dame - Big-10), Cooper Walker (Abbotsford - AHL, Kalamazoo - ECHL), Nolan Walker (Oskarshamn - Allsvenskan), Chase Wouters (Abbotsford - AHL)







