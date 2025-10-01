American Hockey League, CCM Announce Extension of Long-Standing Partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. / MONTREAL ... The American Hockey League, the premier development league for the NHL, and CCM, a global hockey brand with a rich history of equipping the best hockey players in the world for over a century, are proud to announce the extension of their long-standing partnership.

This renewed partnership will see CCM continuing its journey as the official equipment supplier for the AHL, reinforcing its dedication to supporting the highest levels of professional hockey. Through this agreement, all AHL teams will have continued access to CCM's industry-leading products, developed to deliver best-in-class performance, protection, and innovation.

CCM will also continue to be the head-to-toe uniform provider for AHL referees and linespeople and sponsor the AHL All-Star Classic, providing equipment, jerseys and locker room apparel for the annual event. In addition, CCM will remain the exclusive licensee for AHL on-ice and replica jerseys and will remain a licensee for other AHL apparel and headwear including the official Calder Cup Championship hats and shirts worn on the ice by the league's championship teams.

"CCM is committed to deliver the best products in in the world. With leading R&D capabilities, we keep bringing the best innovations to the products for the game, and our partnership with the AHL plays a crucial role in that mission," said Marrouane Nabih, CEO CCM Hockey. "We are proud to equip the league's elite athletes with the greatest gear they need to perform at their best."

"The American Hockey League's partnership with CCM has been a critical component of the AHL's business success for more than two decades," said Scott Howson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Hockey League. "Its impact on our league operations on and off the ice cannot be overstated, and we are excited to be continuing to be part of CCM's legacy as an industry leader."

