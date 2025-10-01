Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Details and Roster

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced their initial roster for the 2025 Training Camp. Camp is being held at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose and will run through Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

The initial training camp roster includes 13 forwards, 10 defensemen, and four goaltenders. To view the full roster, click HERE.

The Barracuda are set to play two preseason games:

2025 San Jose Barracuda Preseason Schedule

- Sat., Oct. 4 - at Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]

4:00 p.m. - Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, CA

- Sun., Oct. 5 - vs. Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]

4:00 p.m. - Tech CU Arena, San Jose, CA

Both games will be broadcast live on AHLTV via FloHockey, with radio coverage available at sjbarracuda.com/listen and through the Sharks + SAP Center App.

The Barracuda open the regular season versus the Condors at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. Opening Night will feature a full-arena magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Rotten Robbie. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.







