Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster Moves

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has added three players to its 2025 Training Camp roster, bringing the total to 33 players (19 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders).

Recalled from San Diego (AHL): 

Calle Clang - G

Nathan Gaucher - C

Yegor Sidorov - LW







American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.