Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster Moves
Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has added three players to its 2025 Training Camp roster, bringing the total to 33 players (19 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders).
Recalled from San Diego (AHL):
Calle Clang - G
Nathan Gaucher - C
Yegor Sidorov - LW
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025
- Ontario's 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule Announced - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Details and Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Rangers Assign Brendan Brisson and Connor Mackey to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Four Players to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Oilers Acquire Ingram; Assign to Bakersfield - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Announce 2025 AHL Training Camp Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Open Training Camp in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League, CCM Announce Extension of Long-Standing Partnership - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms at Bears, Preseason - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster Moves
- San Diego Gulls Sign Drew Elliott and Roman Kinal
- Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster Moves
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
- San Diego Gulls Sign Ryan Lautenbach & Owen Lindmark to One-Year Deals