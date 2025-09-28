Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster Moves
Published on September 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2025 Training Camp roster to 30 players (17 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders) after making the following 16 roster moves.
An updated roster for the Ducks' 2025 Training Camp presented BYLT is attached.
Assigned to San Diego (AHL):
Justin Bailey - RW
Jeremie Biakabutuka - D
Nikolas Brouillard - D
Vyacheslav Buteyets - G
Judd Caulfield - RW
Calle Clang - G
Nathan Gaucher - C
Nico Myatovic - LW
Sasha Pastujov - RW
Matthew Phillips - RW
Yegor Sidorov - LW
Konnor Smith - D
Tomas Suchanek - G
Noah Warren - D
Jaxsen Wiebe - RW
Placed on waivers with intent to assign to San Diego:
Jan Mysak - CInjured
