Tampa Bay Lightning Announce Player Assignments to Syracuse Crunch
Published on September 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned 18 players to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
The following players have been assigned to Syracuse. Additionally, Ryan Fanti (G), Simon Lundmark (D), Scott Sabourin (F) and Steven Santini (D) have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment.
FORWARDS
Tristan Allard
Cooper Flinton
Brendan Furry
Ethan Gauthier
Niko Huuhtanen
Spencer Kersten
Connor Kurth
Lucas Mercuri
Reece Newkirk
Milo Roelens
Gabriel Szturc
DEFENSEMEN
Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Dyllan Gill
Maxim Groshev
Chris Harpur
Tommy Miller
Matteo Pietroniro
GOALTENDERS
Harrison Meneghin
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
