Tampa Bay Lightning Announce Player Assignments to Syracuse Crunch

Published on September 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned 18 players to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

The following players have been assigned to Syracuse. Additionally, Ryan Fanti (G), Simon Lundmark (D), Scott Sabourin (F) and Steven Santini (D) have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment.

FORWARDS

Tristan Allard

Cooper Flinton

Brendan Furry

Ethan Gauthier

Niko Huuhtanen

Spencer Kersten

Connor Kurth

Lucas Mercuri

Reece Newkirk

Milo Roelens

Gabriel Szturc

DEFENSEMEN

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Dyllan Gill

Maxim Groshev

Chris Harpur

Tommy Miller

Matteo Pietroniro

GOALTENDERS

Harrison Meneghin

