Blues Assign 18 Players to T-Birds
Published on September 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have assigned 18 players to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, including forwards Nikita Alexandrov, Sam Bitten, Hugh McGing, Matthew Peca, Juraj Pekarcik, Dylan Peterson, Simon Robertsson, Jakub Stancl, Sam Stange, Nikita Susuev, and Christopher Wagner, along with defensemen Michael Buchinger, Quinton Burns, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Samuel Johannesson, and Anthony Kehrer, and goaltenders Will Cranley and Vadim Zherenko.
The T-Birds open their preseason slate on Friday, October 3, when they visit the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. They host their lone preseason game on Sunday, October 5 at the MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 3:05 p.m.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
