Monsters Announce Additions to 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Jackets loaned forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, James Malatesta, Max McCue, Luca Pinelli, and Jack Williams, defensemen Corson Ceulemans and Stanislav Svozil, and goaltender Nolan Lalonde to Cleveland while also waiving forwards Brendan Gaunce, Hudson Fasching, and Mikael Pyyhtia for the purpose of assignment to the Monsters. Four players waived Saturday additionally cleared waivers Sunday and were formally loaned to Cleveland, including defenseman Dysin Mayo, forwards Hunter McKown and Owen Sillinger, and goaltender Zach Sawchenko. The Monsters also announced Sunday that forwards Justin Pearson and Tate Singleton signed training camp tryout contracts.

Full details regarding the Monsters' 2025-26 Training Camp schedule, along with the team's full Training Camp Roster, will be released tomorrow morning.







