Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced the team's initial training camp roster. The group includes 15 forward, 9 defenseman and four goaltenders.

Forwards:

25 -- Chris Terry

26 -- Julien Gauthier

43 -- Liam Foudy

45 -- Alex Jefferies

55 -- Cameron Berg

56 -- Max Dorrington

58 -- Cam Thiesing

61 -- Joey Larson

62 -- Ross Mitton

63 -- Porter Schachle

67 -- Gleb Veremyev

71 -- Matthew Maggio

80 -- Cole Donhauser

81 -- Hunter Drew

84 -- Eetu Liukas

Defenseman:

4 -- Cole McWard

38 -- Travis Mitchell

39 -- Calle Odelius

41 -- Marshall Warren

42 -- Jesse Pulkkinen

47 -- Sean Day

59 -- Anthony Callin

85 -- Luke Rowe

89 -- Cam McDonald

Goaltenders:

35 -- Tristan Lennox

60 -- Luke Pavicich

70 -- Henrik Tikkanen

75 -- Parker Gahagen

The 2025-2026 season begins at home on Saturday, October 11th when the Islanders battle the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena. The team will don their Sound Tiger sweaters during each Saturday game home including opening night during the 25th anniversary season.

