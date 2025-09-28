Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
Published on September 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced the team's initial training camp roster. The group includes 15 forward, 9 defenseman and four goaltenders.
Forwards:
25 -- Chris Terry
26 -- Julien Gauthier
43 -- Liam Foudy
45 -- Alex Jefferies
55 -- Cameron Berg
56 -- Max Dorrington
58 -- Cam Thiesing
61 -- Joey Larson
62 -- Ross Mitton
63 -- Porter Schachle
67 -- Gleb Veremyev
71 -- Matthew Maggio
80 -- Cole Donhauser
81 -- Hunter Drew
84 -- Eetu Liukas
Defenseman:
4 -- Cole McWard
38 -- Travis Mitchell
39 -- Calle Odelius
41 -- Marshall Warren
42 -- Jesse Pulkkinen
47 -- Sean Day
59 -- Anthony Callin
85 -- Luke Rowe
89 -- Cam McDonald
Goaltenders:
35 -- Tristan Lennox
60 -- Luke Pavicich
70 -- Henrik Tikkanen
75 -- Parker Gahagen
The 2025-2026 season begins at home on Saturday, October 11th when the Islanders battle the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena. The team will don their Sound Tiger sweaters during each Saturday game home including opening night during the 25th anniversary season.
Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders
Keep up with the latest Islanders news and connect with other fans on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).
âÃ¯Â¿Â½Š
Total Mortgage Arena | marketing@totalmortgagearena.com
600 Main Street, Bridgeport CT 06604
---
You are receiving this email because your email address was used for a ticket purchase or you signed up via our website. To unsubscribe from all email communications or update preferences, go here .
American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2025
- Blues Assign 18 Players to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Announce Additions to 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Announce Player Assignments to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.