Bridgeport Islanders Sign Sean Day

August 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed defenseman Sean Day to an AHL contract.

Day, 27, has 110 points (20 goals, 90 assists) in 277 career AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch and Hartford Wolf Pack. He posted career highs in goals (8), assists (32), points (40) and games played (69) with Syracuse in 2021-22, the same season he made his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning (two games).

Born in Leuven, Belgium, Day recorded 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 45 games with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season. He has also spent parts of two seasons in the ECHL, collecting 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 55 games with the Maine Mariners from 2018-20.

Prior to turning pro, Day played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Mississauga Steelheads, Windsor Spitfires, and Kingston Frontenacs. He recorded 158 points (42 goals, 116 assists) in 291 games and helped the Spitfires win the 2017 Memorial Cup championship while playing under current Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach Rocky Thompson.

Day was selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (81st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.







