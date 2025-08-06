Monsters Announce Additions to Hockey Operations Staff

August 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that former Monsters captain Stefan Matteau was hired by the Blue Jackets as Cleveland's Assistant Coach while veteran equipment manager Mike Murphy was named by Columbus as the Monsters' Head Equipment Manager.

Matteau posted 2-5-7 in 15 appearances for Cleveland last season before announcing his retirement following a distinguished 13-season professional playing career in the NHL, AHL, and top European leagues. A 6'2", 207 lb. left-shooting forward and native of Chicago, IL, Matteau, 31, was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 92 career NHL appearances for New Jersey, the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and Columbus spanning parts of eight seasons from 2012-13, 2014-16, 2017-18, and 2019-22, Matteau registered 6-5-11 with 41 penalty minutes. In 411 career AHL appearances for the Albany Devils, St. John's IceCaps, Chicago Wolves, Colorado Eagles, and Cleveland spanning parts of ten seasons from 2013-20, 2021-22, and 2023-25, Matteau logged 76-93-169 with 477 penalty minutes.

In 2022-23, Matteau split time between Linkoping HC in Sweden's SHL, where he supplied 0-1-1 with 18 penalty minutes in 16 appearances, and ERC Ingolstadt in Germany's DEL, for whom he tallied 10-10-20 with nine penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 19 games played. Prior to his professional career, Matteau collected 18-10-28 with 70 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 35 appearances for the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada during the 2012-13 campaign. In 46 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning two seasons from 2010-12, Matteau notched 10-9-19 with 140 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. Matteau also represented Team USA at the 2013-14 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A veteran equipment manager at multiple levels of the industry, Murphy joins the Monsters following two seasons as Head Equipment Manager with the WHL's Everett Silvertips from 2023-25 and six seasons with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, for whom he served as Head Equipment Manager from 2018-23. A 2013 graduate of the University of New England, Murphy earned a masters degree in Sports Administration from Canisius College in 2016. Murphy served as Equipment Manager for the SPHL's Macon Mayhem in 2016-17 and the NWHL's Buffalo Beauts the season prior. From 2014-16, Murphy served as a Graduate Assistant Equipment Manager at Canisius and managed equipment for American International College in 2013-14.







