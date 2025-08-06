Reign Sign Kenta Isogai to 2-Year AHL Contract

August 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have signed forward Kenta Isogai to a two-year AHL contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Isogai, 20, is turning pro this season after completing his junior career in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Victoria Royals. Isogai also participated in 2025 Development Camp with the LA Kings as an invitee this summer.

The native of Nagano, Japan played junior hockey in North America during the past five seasons, including the past two in the WHL with Victoria and the Wenatchee Wild. In 123 contests combined between the two clubs, Isogai produced 166 points on 63 goals and 103 assists. He also scored 25 points in 16 postseason appearances, with 17 of those coming for Victoria in 2025 (6-11=17).

Prior to a trade from Wenatchee to Victoria on Jan. 2, Isogai served as the alternate captain for the Wild in his second WHL campaign after posting 88 points in 64 games with the team during 2023-24.

Isogai also spent three seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he combined to post 73 points in 163 games on 29 goals and 44 assists from 2020-23. The winger added five points in nine postseason contests on a goal and four assists while helping Youngstown to a Clark Cup Championship in 2023.

The addition of Isogai on an AHL contract gives the Reign eight players signed for the upcoming 2025-26 season, with previous announcements including Jacob Doty, Jack Hughes, Jack Millar, John Parker-Jones, Tim Rego, Isaiah Saville and Mattias Sholl.

Ontario will open the 2025-26 season on Friday, October 10 at Toyota Arena against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.







