Reign Re-Sign Parker Berge for 2025-26

August 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have re-signed defenseman Parker Berge to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Berge, 22, completed his rookie professional season by playing in 57 ECHL contests and was named to the league's All-Rookie Team by totaling 41 points on six goals and 35 assists and a plus-14 rating with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Idaho Steelheads.

Berge was also named to the 2024-25 ECHL Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team in January after starting his first campaign by appearing with the LA Kings in September at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff.

Prior to turning pro, the Edmonton, Alberta native spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips. Berge split his final junior campaign between the two teams, scoring 63 points on 13 goals and 50 assists with a plus-24 rating. In total, Berge appeared in 213 WHL contests during his junior career, earning 100 points on 18 goals and 82 assists.

Ontario will open the 2025-26 season on Friday, October 10 at Toyota Arena against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

