Texas Stars Announce Changes to Athletic Training Staff

August 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that Chris Nelson has been promoted to Head Athletic Trainer and the club has hired Da'Shawn Tolbert as Assistant Athletic Trainer.

Nelson takes over for Mike DeGaetano, who left the organization following the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs for an opportunity outside of hockey. Nelson joined the organization in July 2023 and served two seasons as the Texas Stars' Assistant Athletic Trainer. Prior to joining the Stars, the Ottawa, Ontario native spent four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs as the Head Athletic Therapist and Strength Coach.

Tolbert arrives in Texas after spending one season as Head Athletic Trainer for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. Prior to his time in Coralville, Iowa, he worked for the OHL's Flint Firebirds from 2021-24. The Lake Orion, Michigan native ran track and field at Saginaw Valley State University before beginning his career.

