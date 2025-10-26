Dallas Recalls Defenseman Kyle Capobianco from Texas

Published on October 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars defenseman Kyle Capobianco

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the NHL club recalled defenseman Kyle Capobianco from the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Capobianco, 28, had four points (1-3- 4) in the first five games of the season for Texas, scoring Oct. 18 at Milwaukee. The veteran compiled 50 points (7-43- 50) in 64 AHL games for the Stars during the 2024-25 season, setting franchise records for points and assists in a single season by a defenseman. He also appeared in one NHL game for Dallas on Jan. 31, 2025 against Vancouver.

Prior to signing a two-year contract with Dallas on July 1, 2024, Capobianco spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Jets organization and received the AHL's Eddie Shore Award as the league's top defenseman in 2023-24, after tallying 54 points (12-42- 54) in 69 games for the Manitoba Moose. The left-shooting rearguard has skated in 74 NHL games for Arizona, Winnipeg and Dallas, as well as 293 AHL contests for Tucson, Manitoba and Texas during his nine pro seasons.

The Mississauga, Ontario native was originally selected by Arizona in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

