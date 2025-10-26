Stars Drop Defensive Duel on Saturday Night
Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Iowa Wild 2-0 on Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Just over midway through the first period, Iowa got the scoring started. Shortly after a Wild power play expired, Riley Heidt buried a centering feed from Nicolas Aubé-Kubel to put the visitors in front.
Sean Chisholm nearly scored for Texas in the opening period when he glided down the left wing, when his shot clanked off the far post. Iowa carried the 1-0 lead into the locker room, with a 12-3 shots advantage.
Texas turned up their offensive pressure in the middle stanza. They earned four power plays and pelted Cal Petersen with 11 shots, but could not get the puck past the Iowa netminder. The Stars outshot the Wild 11-6 in the frame, but still trailed by a goal.
Remi Poirier stood tall in the third, making numerous saves to keep his team within striking distance. The Stars pulled Poirier with 2:58 to go looking for an equalizer, but Haight found the empty net for his second goal of the game.
Poirier had 20 saves in the loss for the Stars, and Petersen had 24 saves in the shutout win for the Wild.
The Stars head north next Sunday afternoon to take on the Manitoba Moose. The game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
Images from this story
|
Iowa Wild's Oskar Olausson versus Texas Stars' Trey Taylor
(Rick Crossman)
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025
- Manitoba Moose Edged by Chicago Wolves in Ovetime - Manitoba Moose
- Commesso's 38-Save Shutout Halts Eagles, 4-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Ads Downed by San Jose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Top Monsters in Overtime for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Heidt and Haight Power Iowa to Sweep of Texas - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Continue Fast Start with 4-3 Win Over Moose in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Drop Defensive Duel on Saturday Night - Texas Stars
- Bears Cap Weekend with 4-3 Shootout Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Dragicevic Scores First AHL Goal in Firebirds' Loss to Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Make It 3-Point Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Snag Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Six Goals in 6-3 Win over Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Outlast Checkers for 3-2 Overtime Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Get Better of T-Birds, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Pick up Point in OT Loss to Pens - Charlotte Checkers
- Laval Edges Utica at Home, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Belleville Bites Back at Toronto with 4-2 Road Win - Belleville Senators
- Ethen Frank Returns to Hershey Bears - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms at Hershey, Game 7 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Pick Up Third Win With 5-1 Victory Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Powers Past Bakersfield - Bakersfield Condors
- Ads Net Four PPGs in Win Over Barracuda - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Down Canucks, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
- Melanson's Overtime Winner Completes Comeback Over Calgary - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Havelid and Halttunen Score in 6-2 Loss to Admirals - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall, 5-2, to the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.