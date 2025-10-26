Stars Drop Defensive Duel on Saturday Night

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Iowa Wild's Oskar Olausson versus Texas Stars' Trey Taylor

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman) Iowa Wild's Oskar Olausson versus Texas Stars' Trey Taylor(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Iowa Wild 2-0 on Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Just over midway through the first period, Iowa got the scoring started. Shortly after a Wild power play expired, Riley Heidt buried a centering feed from Nicolas Aubé-Kubel to put the visitors in front.

Sean Chisholm nearly scored for Texas in the opening period when he glided down the left wing, when his shot clanked off the far post. Iowa carried the 1-0 lead into the locker room, with a 12-3 shots advantage.

Texas turned up their offensive pressure in the middle stanza. They earned four power plays and pelted Cal Petersen with 11 shots, but could not get the puck past the Iowa netminder. The Stars outshot the Wild 11-6 in the frame, but still trailed by a goal.

Remi Poirier stood tall in the third, making numerous saves to keep his team within striking distance. The Stars pulled Poirier with 2:58 to go looking for an equalizer, but Haight found the empty net for his second goal of the game.

Poirier had 20 saves in the loss for the Stars, and Petersen had 24 saves in the shutout win for the Wild.

The Stars head north next Sunday afternoon to take on the Manitoba Moose. The game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.