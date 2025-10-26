Wolf Pack Get Better of T-Birds, 6-3

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Dalibor Dvorsky

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (1-5-0-0) could not hold off a hungry Hartford Wolf Pack (2-4-0-0) squad in a 6-3 defeat on Saturday at the MassMutual Center in the second battle of the Braman Pest Control I-91 Rivalry Series.

From the onset of the game, the Wolf Pack, a night after getting shut out on home ice, peppered pucks on Georgi Romanov, with the T-Birds goalie standing tall to stop the first 13 tries that came his way.

The netminder's strong opening minutes allowed Springfield to get to the lead at 13:36 when Corey Schueneman squeezed a wrister through traffic and past Dylan Garand to make it a 1-0 game.

A Wolf Pack power play quickly tipped the game on its head, though, as Brett Berard cashed in Hartford's first man-up goal in 15 tries at 16:15 to tie the game, 1-1. Blake Hillman followed 2:15 later with a back-post tap-in after a beautiful move by Bryce McConnell-Barker set up the chance. Hartford carried the 2-1 lead into the intermission after outshooting Springfield 17-4 in the opening period.

Unfortunately for Romanov and the T-Birds, things did not improve as the second period began, as Brendan Brisson crashed the net front and cashed in his own rebound at the 44-second mark of the period to extend the lead to 3-1. Carey Terrance's second goal in two games against Springfield made it 4-1 at 2:09, and Gabe Perreault deflected a Justin Dowling shot home at 2:26, and in the blink of an eye, the Hartford lead grew to 5-1.

After a goaltending switch and a timeout, Springfield replied with Leo Loof potting his first career AHL goal at 3:39 to make it 5-2. Dalibor Dvorsky and Juraj Pekarcik each assisted on Loof's goal, their second assists of the night.

The T-Birds could not pull any closer, though, as McConnell-Barker found the net after a fortuitous bounce on an odd-man rush ended up on his tape at point-blank range. His second goal in two games against Springfield pushed the score to 6-2, but would prove to be the only goal Hartford put behind Vadim Zherenko on 13 shots.

Dvorsky added his third point of the night with his second power play goal in as many nights at 14:55 of the third to make it 6-3, rounding out the game's scoring. Despite only stopping 12 shots on the night, Garand picked up his second win over the T-Birds in four nights.

The T-Birds continue their three-game homestand next Friday with a Halloween night matchup against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. inside the Thunderdome.

