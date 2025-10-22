T-Birds, Wolf Pack Begin Braman Pest Control I-91 Rivalry Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and Hartford Wolf Pack are pleased to announce the inception of the I-91 Rivalry Series presented by Braman Pest Control as the foes square off tonight in Hartford for the first of 10 regular-season meetings.

"Braman Pest is proud to present the I-91 Rivalry, bringing two great New England cities together for an exciting showdown on and off the ice," said Justin A. Lazarus, Braman Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "This matchup is about more than hockey. It represents community pride, local spirit, and friendly competition. Braman protects homes, businesses, and families in both Hartford and Springfield every day, and we're thrilled to help fuel the energy that makes this rivalry special."

To add some extra fun to the rivalry, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam and Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno have agreed to a friendly wager: the Mayor of the city that wins the season series will be treated to dinner by the Mayor of the losing city.

"How bout them T-Birds!?' Our own Springfield Thunderbirds are taking on our I-91 North/South Rival, the Hartford Wolf Pack, down at Hartford's home ice on Wednesday - our first match up of this season! Last season was a back-and-forth, thrilling series, and our T-Birds look forward to winning the series as they start to make their way toward another Calder Cup run," said Sarno. "As a long-time season ticket holder, I am looking forward to cheering on our T-Birds as they take on Hartford back at home here at the MassMutual Center this weekend, too."

Each team will host its rival five times this season as part of the Braman I-91 Rivalry Series. Springfield gets its first crack at hosting on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 6:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center. The T-Birds will also host the Wolf Pack for meetings on Friday, Jan. 9 (7:05 p.m.), Saturday, Jan. 31 (6:05 p.m.), Saturday, April 11 (6:05 p.m.), and Saturday, April 18 (6:05 p.m.).

Fans can pick up their Braman I-91 Rivalry tickets or calling the T-Birds ticket office at (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







