Josh Ross to Perform Post-Game March 28th

Published on October 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that Country Music star Josh Ross will perform LIVE, post-game on Saturday, March 28th after the Ads take on the Henderson Silver Knights in FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night 2.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes will be sold for fans to enjoy premium access to watch the concert from directly in front of the stage. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

Tickets and on-ice pass for the Hockey/Music Doubleheader are on sale now at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com

This is the fourth and final show in the 2026 Admirals Concert Series, which is presented by Landmark Credit Union, Coors Light and Toyota. The other shows this year include fellow Country Music Stars LOCASH on Feb. 7th, the Gin Blossoms on February 21st, and Dropkick Murphy's on March 7th.

MCA / Universal Music Canada artist Josh Ross is a global force; a next-generation talent who's anything but standard. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark and mellow blast of modern country with a warm vocal rasp and rock inclinations, heart-on-his-sleeve songwriting and addictive hooks that heed no borders. Pulling influences ranging from Guns N' Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of certified hits.

His dusky power ballad "Trouble" rose to #1 in Canada, earning Double Platinum certification in Canada and RIAA Gold certification in the U.S., and introduced what would become his 2024,8-song EP, Complicated. The project earned Ross his first-ever JUNO Award in 2025 for Country Album of the Year, and in 2024 he took home five CCMA Awards. Canada-born and Nashville-based, the current CCMA Entertainer of the Year tallies more than 1 billon career streams and has been hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, Music Row, the Grand Ole Opry, and more.

Touring alongside hard-rocking, cross-genre superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Bailey Zimmerman, and Luke Bryan, Ross recently wrapped tour support to Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour across Canada. His bold barroom anthem "Single Again" is climbing the charts -now inside the Top 5 at US country radio and "Leave Me Too" peaked #2 at Canadian Country radio. Ross took home his first-ever CMA Award in 2024 -the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award-recognizing his international achievements in country music.







American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.