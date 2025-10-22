Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds Set to Renew the 'I-91 Rivalry' at Peoplesbank Arena

Published on October 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds are set to renew the 'I-91 Rivalry' tonight at PeoplesBank Arena in downtown Hartford.

This will be the first of ten meetings between the rivals this season, and the first of five in the Connecticut capital. The sides will meet at the MassMutual Center in Springfield for the first time this season on Saturday night (6:05 p.m.).

This season, Braman Pest Control is excited to turn up the heat as the official sponsor of the 'I-91 Rivalry'. Thanks to Braman Pest Control, the Wolf Pack is ready to battle pests up and down I-91 all season long.

As part of the 2025-26 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest Control', Hartford mayor Arunan Arulampalam and Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno are putting dinner on the line.

The mayor of the city that wins the 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest Control' will be treated to dinner by the mayor of the other city.

The full 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest Control' schedule is below:

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 - at PeoplesBank Arena (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 - at MassMutual Center (6:05 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 - at PeoplesBank Arena (11:00 a.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 - at PeoplesBank Arena (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 - at PeoplesBank Arena (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 - at MassMutual Center (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 - at MassMutual Center (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 11, 2026 - at MassMutual Center (6:05 p.m.)

Friday, Apr. 17, 2026 - at PeoplesBank Arena (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026 - at MassMutual Center (6:05 p.m.)

Fans can tune in to every Wolf Pack game during the 2025-26 season, including the 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest Control' on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr !

Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!







American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.