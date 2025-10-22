Roadrunners Unveil New Third Jersey for 10th Anniversary Season

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, unveiled a new third jersey today in celebration of the team's 10th Anniversary season. The new look features a black version of Tucson's original primary uniform, highlighted by the team's classic "Dusty" Roadrunner logo.

"This is a special year for our organization and community," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Dusty has always been a big part of our story, and introducing this new look lets us celebrate our past while introducing something exciting and fresh for our fans."

DUSTY RETURNS

For the first time in franchise history, the Roadrunners will wear both white and dark Kachina uniforms as their full-time home and road sets during the 2025-26 season. But Tucson's iconic Roadrunner logo will also return to the ice as part of the team's new third jersey.

The design draws inspiration from the team's original dark uniform, which Tucson wore from its inaugural 2016-17 season through 2024-25. The jersey features the franchise's traditional maroon, sand, and copper color scheme, with a bold twist- black serves as the primary color for the first time in team history, complemented by maroon accents on the shoulders.

A CLOSER LOOK

The new third jersey serves as a reverse concept of Tucson's traditional uniform, with black taking over as the main color and maroon shifting to a supporting role.

The striping incorporates the same colors as the original sweater- copper, black, and white- but with the stripe order reversed to make copper more prominent. Copper also stands out on the collar, replacing the traditional maroon, while lace-up detailing at the neckline adds a classic, vintage touch.

COMING SOON

The Roadrunners will debut their new third jerseys on Saturday, Nov. 8, against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Tucson Arena.

Tucson will wear the new alternate uniforms for eight select home games during the 2025-26 season:

Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Colorado Eagles

Saturday, Dec. 13 vs. Bakersfield Condors

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. San Diego Gulls

Wednesday, Jan. 21 vs. San Diego Gulls

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Ontario Reign

Wednesday, Mar. 11 vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Saturday, Apr. 18 vs. Henderson Silver Knights (regular-season finale)

Fans will also be able to purchase the new third jersey and other 10th Anniversary merchandise at the Roadrunners Team Shop inside Tucson Arena on game days and online at Shop.TucsonRoadrunners.com.







