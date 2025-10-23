Penguins Down Phantoms, 4-1

Published on October 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Special teams prowess led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 4-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went two-for-two on the power play and received a penalty shot goal from Ville Koivunen to improve to 5-0-0-0 on the season. Sergei Murashov turned away 26 shots for his fourth victory of the year, as well.

The Penguins utilized an early man advantage to start the scoring. Danton Heinen swept in a rebound from the slot at 4:11, putting his club in a 1-0 lead.

Avery Hayes buried another rebound around the Phantoms' crease at 13:20 for a two-goal edge.

Lehigh Valley got on the board with a power-play goal from Alex Gendron 56 seconds into the middle frame. However, it was Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's special teams that put the Black and Gold back in the driver's seat.

First, Atley Calvert shoveled a backdoor pass behind Aleksei Kolosov for another power-play tally midway through the second period. Five minutes later, Koivunen was awarded a penalty shot and dazzled with lightning-quick hands to beat Kolosov through his five-hole, making it 4-1.

Murashov denied all 12 shots that he faced in the third period for a tidy conclusion to the night.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Oct. 22, as the team catches a flight to North Carolina for a two-game set with the Charlotte Checkers. Friday's game time will be 7:00 p.m. at BoJangles' Coliseum.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Oct. 29 against the Providence Bruins. Puck drop between the Pens and P-Brins is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.