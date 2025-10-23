T-Birds Power Play Stymied by Wolf Pack
Published on October 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Otto Stenberg (right) vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack
(Springfield Thunderbirds)
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (1-3-0-0) could not take advantage of a plethora of power play chances, falling 3-0 to the Hartford Wolf Pack (1-3-0-0) on Wednesday night inside PeoplesBank Arena.
Neither team's offense was shy about generating chances as the Braman I-91 Rivalry Series began with a bang. It was clear from the onset that goaltenders Dylan Garand for Hartford and Georgi Romanov for the T-Birds would be tough to crack. Springfield had parts of four power play chances, including a lengthy 5-on-3 stretch, but Garand stood tall, making 13 saves, including a combined nine off the sticks of just three T-Birds - Samuel Johannesson, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Juraj Pekarcik.
While the Wolf Pack only had one power play chance in the first, Romanov had answers of his own, denying 10 Hartford shots in the first period, including a flashy post-to-post save in the crease on Wolf Pack captain Casey Fitzgerald.
Each team also narrowly missed jumping to a lead, as both Otto Stenberg of the T-Birds and Connor Mackey of the Wolf Pack fell victim to posts in the opening stanza.
Springfield's power play continued to get chances in the second period, with Hartford committing three more penalties. Still, the T-Birds' offense struggled to find consistent pressure on Garand's net, finishing the middle period with only three shots on net.
At the other end, Hartford took advantage of one of the T-Birds' few giveaways, as Bryce McConnell-Barker intercepted a breakout pass, stepped into the left circle, and unleashed a perfect shot high to the stick side of Romanov, giving the Wolf Pack the only goal through two periods.
Hartford was finally able to gain separation on the scoreboard at 8:38 of the third as Carey Terrance crashed down to the front of the blue paint and cashed in his first professional goal off a set-up from Anton Blidh. After Springfield's final 12 shots failed to dent Garand, Adam Sykora sealed the Wolf Pack win with an empty-netter in the game's closing minute.
The T-Birds complete the four-game road swing on Friday night as they make their first visit to Providence to face the Bruins. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
