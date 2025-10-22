Admirals Going Retro with Fridge Jerseys

October 22, 2025

Milwaukee, WI - In conjunction with the 90th Anniversary of the American Hockey League, the Admirals will wear special Fridge Jerseys 11 times during the 2025-26 season, with their first appearance coming on Saturday, December 27th against Grand Rapids at Panther Arena.

The Fridge Jerseys are a nod to the nascent days of the Admirals and their original owner Erv Merar. Back in 1970 Merar bought the Ads, who at the time were a semi-professional team that played out of Wilson Park. In his day job, Merar owned an appliance store and his best-selling line were Admiral Appliances, which included refrigerators, and so he decided to that this would be a great opportunity to cross-promote his store and hockey team and thus, the Milwaukee Admirals were born.

The Ads unveiled the Fridge logo for their 50th Anniversary Season in 2019-20, but this is the first time they will were the jerseys in a game. Designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon, these sweaters are a throwback to jerseys at the time of the team's founding and feature the Fridge Logo as the crest with a draw-string V-Neck, and red letters outlined in blue on the back and sleeves, which is a minor redesign from five years ago.

The Admirals will wear the Fridge Jerseys for the following home games this season: December 27th vs Grand Rapids, 6 pm February 7th vs Rockford, 6 pm February 28th vs Manitoba, 6 pm March 1st vs Manitoba, 3 pm April 11th vs Chicago, 6 pm

The team will also wear these special sweaters on the road on select dates that are yet to be announced.

At the end of the season the Fridge jerseys will be auctioned off via silent auction with the proceeds benefitting the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team's charitable arm.







