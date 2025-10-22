Abbotsford Canucks Sign Durandeau to PTO

Published on October 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Arnaud Durandeau to a professional try-out agreement.

Durandeau, 26, has skated in 215 AHL regular season games between Bridgeport, Utica and Laval, totaling 132 points (54 goals, 78 assists) and 116 penalty minutes since making his professional debut in 2019. He also competed in six Calder Cup Playoff games with Bridgeport in 2022, recording one goal, one assist and four penalty minutes.

The 6-0, 194-pound winger spent the entirety of the 2024-25 season with Amur Khabarovsk of the KHL, where he recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes over 37 games played. He entered the 2025-26 AHL campaign on a professional try-out agreement with Milwaukee, but was released prior to the start of the regular season.

The Montreal, Quebec native was a sixth-round pick (165th overall) by the New York Islanders during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and has skated in four NHL contests with the club, all occurring during the 2022-23 campaign. Before turning professional, Durandeau spent the entirety of his major junior career with the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads from 2015-2019, where he ranks eighth in franchise history for all-time games played (262).







American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.