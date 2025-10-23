Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Dominic James from Syracuse Crunch
Published on October 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Dominic James from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
James, 23, has skated in four games with Syracuse this season, recording three goals and five points with one game-winning tally and one power-play goal. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward ranks third among all AHL rookies for goals, fourth for points and tied for first for both power-play and game-winning goals.
A native of Plymouth, Michigan, James made his professional debut with the Crunch on October 11 at Hershey, scoring one goal and adding one assist in a 5-2 win. He has found the scoresheet in each of his first four games with Syracuse to lead the team for goals and rank tied for the team lead for points and game-winners.
Serving as team captain for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs last season, James skated in 35 games and posted a career-high 14 goals and 30 points with five power-play goals and three game-winners. He played 111 career games with the Bulldogs, registering 30 goals and 77 points with a plus-10 rating and 52 penalty minutes.
James was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round, 173rd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on September 20, 2025, and is looking to make his NHL debut.
