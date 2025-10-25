Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m.

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they complete a home-and-home set with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (1-3-1-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-2-0-0)

Oct. 25, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Jack Young (24), Jake Kamrass (3)

Linespersons: Bill Lyons (27), Richard Jondo (55)

Tonight's Promotions:

Reese's Trick or Treat Night (all fans 14 & under) - All fans 14 & under will receive a Trick-or-Treat bag upon entry and have the opportunity to trick-or-treat around the concourse during pre-game and intermissions.

PURCHASE TICKETS VIA TICKETMASTER

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears rallied from a two-goal deficit, but a late goal against in the final minute of regulation dealt Hershey a 5-4 loss last night to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. Hershey trailed 3-1 after the first period and by a score of 4-2 in the second period, but Graeme Clarke scored his second goal of the game at 10:39 of the third period for Hershey to tie the game, 4-4. With just 44 seconds remaining, Lehigh Valley's Zayde Wisdom beat Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson with a shot along the ice to break the deadlock and give the Phantoms the regulation win. Hershey outshot the Phantoms 29-20 in the loss, and Hershey's power play scored its first two goals of the season going 2-for-3.

MATT ON THE MAN ADVANTAGE:

Forward Matt Strome has been known to be a key cog of Hershey's penalty kill, but last night the fourth-year Bear added some power-play prowess to his repertoire. Strome struck for his first power-play goal as a Bear at 16:40 of the second period after previously adding an assist on Graeme Clarke's first period tally on the man advantage. Strome's goal was his third career AHL power-play marker and his first since he scored one as a member of the Phantoms on Dec. 27, 2019 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 21 career games versus his old club, Strome has scored six goals versus Lehigh Valley, the most against any opponent in his AHL career.

CLARKE THE SPARK:

Forward Graeme Clarke potted a pair of goals last night for Hershey, giving him the team lead in tallies with three. It was the eighth time in Clarke's AHL career he has recorded a multi-goal game, and the first since he potted a pair of markers last season with the Iowa Wild, striking twice versus San Diego on April 4. He is one of 10 players in the AHL to have 20 or more shots this season, and his power-play goal last night was the 16th man-advantage tally of his career. Clarke now has 16 points (6g, 10a) in 21 career games versus Lehigh Valley.

BANGED UP BEARS:

Hershey started the season with 20 forwards on the club's roster, but the club's depth is being quickly tested. Last week, Hershey lost forward Ethen Frank to recall and Ivan Miroshnichenko to an upper-body injury. This week, forward Sheldon Rempal had his contract terminated to pursue an overseas opportunity, and during last night's game, three forwards left the game early as Luke Toporowski, Dalton Smith, and Henrik Rybinski all suffered upper-body injuries.

RELY ON ROSÉN:

Defenseman Calle Rosén recorded his first multi-point game as a Bear last night, connecting for a pair of power-play assists. He has assists in three of his last four games, and his four assists paces the club, while his four points are tied for the team lead with Ilya Protas and Henrik Rybinski. Rosén, a 2018 Calder Cup Champion with Toronto, enters tonight's game five points from 200 in his AHL career as he has connected for 195 points (35g, 160a) in 356 games with Toronto, Colorado, Springfield and Hershey.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Eriks Mateiko tallied his first professional point last night with an assist on Spencer Smallman's second-period goal...With two assists last night, Ilya Protas has multi-point contests in two of his past three games...Of all active players on Hershey's roster only forward Alex Suzdalev is yet to make his season debut...Dating back to the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, the last five goals scored by Lehigh Valley forward Zayde Wisdom have all come versus Hershey...The next time these two teams meet will also be a home-and-home set as Hershey visits Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Nov. 15 and hosts the Phantoms the next afternoon at GIANT Center.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Oct. 25, 1944 - The Bears took the ice at Hershey Sports Arena for a game against the Indianapolis Capitals, initially losing 7-3. However, Hershey general manager John B. Sollenberger immediately filed a protest with the American Hockey League office following the game, arguing that Indianapolis had illegally dressed future Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay, as well as Jud McAtee and Steve Wochy, all of whom had been immediately returned to the Detroit Red Wings, a violation of the AHL's two-week rule at the time, which stipulated players needed to suit up for the AHL club while on loan for two weeks before returning to the NHL. AHL president Maurice Podoloff ultimately ruled in favor of the Bears, notifying Sollenberger on Oct. 30 that Hershey had been retroactively credited with a 3-0 win, the first time in franchise history that the Bears were awarded a win via a retroactive forfeit.







American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.