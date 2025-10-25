Abbotsford Canucks Fall, 5-2, to the Ontario Reign

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks finally returned to the Abbotsford Centre for the first time since June 23rd, ready to raise their hard-earned championship banner in front of their home crowd. They hosted the Ontario Reign in their first matchup of the season.

Nikita Tolopilo got the start in net for Abbotsford, facing off against Phoenix Copley for Ontario.

The Reign struck early when, just two and a half minutes in, Andre Lee connected on a pass from behind the net to open the scoring. The Canucks kept pressing offensively, generating chances but were forced to kill off a penalty midway through the first. After a successful kill, Abbotsford got a power play of their own - and made it count. Ben Berard capitalized on the man advantage, firing a shot from the left circle to even things up at one.

Both teams battled for the go-ahead goal in the second period, with both goaltenders making key stops. Ultimately, Ontario regained the lead when Taylor Ward found the bottom corner to make it 2-1. The Canucks couldn't find the equalizer before the intermission, as the netminders stood tall to keep it a one-goal game.

The third period, however, tilted in Ontario's favour. Ward struck again just over four minutes in, weaving through traffic and roofing a shot to extend the Reign's lead to two. Abbotsford's penalty trouble continued, eventually leading to a 5-on-3 advantage for Ontario. Though the Canucks managed to get one skater back, Lee buried his second of the night to make it 4-1.

Jiří Patera took over in net for Abbotsford midway through the frame, and the Canucks showed late life when Mackenzie MacEachern jammed in a rebound to cut the deficit to two. With the net empty in the final minute, Glenn Gawdin sealed the deal with an empty-netter.

The Canucks fell 5-2 to the Ontario Reign but will look to bounce back on Sunday in an afternoon rematch at the Abbotsford Centre.







