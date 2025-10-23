Canucks Re-Sign Khaira to One-Year AHL Contract

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a one-year AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Khaira, 31, skated in all 24 of Abbotsford's postseason games in 2025 while ranking third among Canucks with 31 penalty minutes, on the way to the club's Calder Cup Championship title.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Khaira joined the Canucks after being traded from Syracuse on March 8 in exchange for future considerations. He completed the 2024-25 AHL season totaling 35 games played (17 with Abbotsford), 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and 35 penalty minutes.

The 6'5, 214-pound centreman enters the 2025-26 campaign with 190 career AHL regular season games played, 92 points (33 goals, 59 assists) and 209 penalty minutes, spent between Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Iowa, Syracuse and Abbotsford. Khaira also brings 337 regular season games of NHL experience, spent between Edmonton, Chicago and Minnesota.







